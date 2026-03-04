Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Tells Angel Families He's Sorry for Their Losses, BUT... (THIS is Disgusting)

Karoline Leavitt Spells Out the Offer Iranian Leadership Unwisely Declined Before Being El...
Doug P. | 4:11 PM on March 04, 2026
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified today before a House committee and one of the Democrats angriest that immigration laws are now being enforced in the U.S. was Rep. Steve Cohen (D-isgusting). 

Noem mentioned the Angel Families who were at the hearing, and Cohen decided it would be a good time to be a complete POS. 

Watch: 

"You're more likely to get killed by a citizen than an illegal" is one of the grossest Democrat talking points. NONE of those families would have lost anybody if the border was secure and immigration laws enforced. What a dirtbag. Basically saying "well, they probably would have gotten killed by somebody else anyway" is beyond disgusting. 

But Cohen made the Left's position quite clear: 

What a putrid politician. Also, as the saying goes, if you use the word "but" everything before that doesn't matter. 

"The American people are the real criminals, not the criminal illegals who Biden and the Democrats ushered into the country with open arms!" Just when you think Cohen has reached rock bottom he grabs a shovel and keeps digging. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

