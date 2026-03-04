Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Tells Angel Families He's Sorry for Their Losses, BUT... (THIS is Disgusting)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified today before a House committee and one of the Democrats angriest that immigration laws are now being enforced in the U.S. was Rep. Steve Cohen (D-isgusting).

SHAMEFUL.@RepCohen tries to yell over Secretary Noem as she discusses removing the Worst of the Worst from our communities and the impact of illegal alien crime on families across our nation.



We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/JBnRdqoytH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 4, 2026

Noem mentioned the Angel Families who were at the hearing, and Cohen decided it would be a good time to be a complete POS.

Watch:

Rep. Cohen pointing to Angel Families in the audience: "I'm sorry for what happened to your loved ones, BUT..."



There is no "but," Rep. Cohen. Your comments here are reprehensible. pic.twitter.com/CUtiNWpcBD — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 4, 2026

"You're more likely to get killed by a citizen than an illegal" is one of the grossest Democrat talking points. NONE of those families would have lost anybody if the border was secure and immigration laws enforced. What a dirtbag. Basically saying "well, they probably would have gotten killed by somebody else anyway" is beyond disgusting.

But Cohen made the Left's position quite clear:

“I’m sorry but we see the murder of your family member as an acceptable loss for our agenda.” — Stunod (@Stonod_67) March 4, 2026

What a putrid politician. Also, as the saying goes, if you use the word "but" everything before that doesn't matter.

So AMERICAN CITIZENS are being painted as criminals now? These people are ASS backward. They do NOT stand for your interest! https://t.co/u2ytALspvz — Giving Empress (@4bb02b260557481) March 4, 2026

"The American people are the real criminals, not the criminal illegals who Biden and the Democrats ushered into the country with open arms!" Just when you think Cohen has reached rock bottom he grabs a shovel and keeps digging.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

