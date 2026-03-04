Brian Stelter Says Hegseth Injected Partisan Politics Into the Iran Briefing With This 'Incendiary Claim'

This morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth led a Pentagon briefing about the ongoing U.S. and Israeli operations in Iran.

Hegseth gave an update on the progress of Operation Epic Fury, and also had some choice words for some of the media:

Advertisement

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth: "This is what the fake news misses. We've taken control of Iran's airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. We control their fate. But when a few drones get through, or tragic things happen, it's front page news."



Watch OAN on Spectrum… pic.twitter.com/uHXCJahczl — One America News (@OANN) March 4, 2026

Brian Stelter called that from Hegseth a partisan "incendiary claim" about the media:

This morning Pete Hegseth suggested that the press prominently covers service member casualties to "make the president look bad" – an incendiary claim that injected partisan politics into a wartime Pentagon press conference https://t.co/i49rFPiTcJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 4, 2026

Stelter might think it's an "incendiary claim" but it's certainly not false:

I worked at CNN during parts of the Bush & Obama administrations. As soon as Obama took office, the way troop deaths were covered wildly differed because the media hated Bush & loved Obama. @PeteHegseth is right & you’re wrong — Tom Sileo (@TSileo) March 4, 2026

And he’s not wrong about it. Enjoy your new bosses — Scooter (@Arkanward) March 4, 2026

Partisan operative surprised that Hegseth suspects partisan operatives are reporting in a partisan manner.



The only incendiary thing here is Brian's limitless hypocrisy. https://t.co/7Xct90ZMtO — The Inflationlands (@apparentlyexemp) March 4, 2026

Attempts to claim that much of the media is objective and criticism otherwise is unfair is simply laughable:

We all remember when the CNN COVID death counter mysteriously disappeared the moment Biden was sworn in.



Yeah, take this talking point and shove it. https://t.co/0L2QVQcDD2 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 4, 2026

When Joe took over, CNN magically became far less interested in their Covid death toll ticker. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/zEiq0utZeH — Art (@realinroart) March 4, 2026

We couldn't help but notice that at the time either.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!