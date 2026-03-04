Nancy Mace Owns Tampon Tim Walz: Can't Define a Woman, But Sure Can...
National Post: Don’t Deport Truck Driver Who Killed 16 Canadian Teens

Brian Stelter Says Hegseth Injected Partisan Politics Into the Iran Briefing With This 'Incendiary Claim'

Doug P. | 1:14 PM on March 04, 2026
This morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth led a Pentagon briefing about the ongoing U.S. and Israeli operations in Iran. 

Hegseth gave an update on the progress of Operation Epic Fury, and also had some choice words for some of the media:

Brian Stelter called that from Hegseth a partisan "incendiary claim" about the media:

Stelter might think it's an "incendiary claim" but it's certainly not false: 

Attempts to claim that much of the media is objective and criticism otherwise is unfair is simply laughable: 

We couldn't help but notice that at the time either. 

