Monica Crowley Needs Just 1 Sentence to Sum Up the Loony Left's Insane 'Priorities'

Doug P. | 11:01 AM on March 02, 2026
We've written often about how the Democrats' Trump Derangement Syndrome has caused them to instinctively take the "20" side of many "80-20" issues. The Left falls into that trap frequently, and during last week's State of the Union speech, as Lydia Moynihan pointed out, we saw another example courtesy of Rashida Tlaib: 

Add to that the fact about the reaction from many Democrats (including Tlaib) to the beginning of "Operation Epic Fury" over the weekend in Iran, and we've got another example of the Left's "priorities."

Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol of the United States, explained how the Left has become "next level demented":

Amazing, isn't it? And yet here we are. 

And the last few years-worth of additional TDS has made that even worse. 

