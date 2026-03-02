Monica Crowley Needs Just 1 Sentence to Sum Up the Loony Left's Insane 'Priorities'

We've written often about how the Democrats' Trump Derangement Syndrome has caused them to instinctively take the "20" side of many "80-20" issues. The Left falls into that trap frequently, and during last week's State of the Union speech, as Lydia Moynihan pointed out, we saw another example courtesy of Rashida Tlaib:

Donald Trump's superpower is taking the common sense position, forcing democrats to take the opposite side, and making them look crazy.



Last night, as chants of "USA" in support of the men's hockey team broke out, Rashida Tlaib mouthed "KKK."



As republicans stood to show they… pic.twitter.com/gG7XhwwZJe — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) February 26, 2026

Add to that the fact about the reaction from many Democrats (including Tlaib) to the beginning of "Operation Epic Fury" over the weekend in Iran, and we've got another example of the Left's "priorities."

Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol of the United States, explained how the Left has become "next level demented":

Imagine dissing the USA Gold Medal-winning hockey team and mourning the Ayatollah.



Next level demented. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 2, 2026

Amazing, isn't it? And yet here we are.

Liberalism is a mental illness. https://t.co/fH0GpaaYML — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 2, 2026

And the last few years-worth of additional TDS has made that even worse.

