Elisabeth Hasselbeck SHREDS 'The View' Panel's Hysteric Talking Points About the Iran Strikes

Doug P. | 2:56 PM on March 02, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Occasionally on The View, something not insane is said, much to the chagrin of some of the lib hosts who spout bogus Democrat talking points on a regular basis. Naturally, a rational and factual retort tends to send the others to the fainting couch or doing some serious pearl clutching. 

Such was the case when Ana Navarro and others were parroting the Dem spin about the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, until Elisabeth Hasselbeck intervened with some reality checks. Watch: 

Here's the post from @VigilantFox: 

Ana Navarro suggested Trump was starting a war to distract from the Epstein Files. 

The conservative co-host answered with three points that tore her narrative to shreds. 

1. “We have 47 million Iranian women who now have a hope of freedom. That’s a good thing.” 

2. “We have a disgusting, disgusting terrorist regime ended, and the people finally have hope to create their own nation again.” 

Point #3 was unexpectedly insightful. She said: “This is actually avoiding a boots-on-the-ground war with China when we are able to CHOKE their oil supply.” 

“They’ve cut the oil supply from Venezuela, and they’ve now reduced it and CHOKED the oil supply to China in Iran. And now what that does is presumably prevent China from having an absolute stronghold on the globe. So this is a strategic move geopolitically…”

A moment of sanity on The View. Miracles do happen!

It's almost traumatic, isn't it? 

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

