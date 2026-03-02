Attn. Dems and Media! WH Has a LONG List for Those Saying the Iranian Regime Posed No Threat to Americans

The Ayatollah Khamenei might be gone, but he (and others at the top of the former regime who are no more) still have some lefty Democrats and media in the United States who are coming across like their defense attorneys in opposition Trump and Netanyahu's strikes in Iran.

Serial liar Adam Schiff is among Democrats opposing the strikes, attempting in part to downplay the threat from the Iranian regime:

Donald Trump has not made the case to the American people for his new war.



There was no imminent threat to the country that justified putting our troops at risk.



I'll be helping force a debate and vote in the Senate that would end it. pic.twitter.com/dTdISnRDE8 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 1, 2026

The media of course is getting in on some of the "Iran's not a threat" action because they're joined at the hip with the Democrats' book of talking points:

Ignoring history, CNN national security analyst Beth Sanner claims Iran is no threat to the US. pic.twitter.com/kiFp2HWV7Y — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 28, 2026

The fact of the matter is that the Iranian regime has been a continuous "imminent threat" to Americans since 1979.

White House releases a partial list of the crimes committed against Americans by the Iranian regime 1/2:



November 1979: Iranian students, backed by the regime, seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran — taking 66 Americans hostage in a 444-day standoff.



April 1983: The Islamic Jihad,… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 2, 2026

The list goes on, and on, and on, and...

2/2:



January 2007: A dozen men affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force killed five U.S. soldiers and wounded three others in Karbala, Iraq, after disguising themselves as U.S. soldiers and entering the Provincial Joint Coordination Center.



March… https://t.co/4gACDP22Gr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 2, 2026

Here's the full incomplete list the Trump White House posted, which will be like Kryptonite to many Democrats trying to push their spin:

Here is only a partial record of the Iranian regime’s blood-soaked war on Americans:

November 1979: Iranian students, backed by the regime, seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran — taking 66 Americans hostage in a 444-day standoff.

April 1983: The Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed terrorist group, carried out a suicide car bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing 17 Americans.

October 1983: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed 241 U.S. military personnel — including 220 U.S. Marines and 21 other service personnel — in a truck bombing at a Marine compound in Beirut.

March 1984: Iran-backed Islamic Jihad terrorists kidnapped CIA station chief William Buckley on his way to work in Beirut, ultimately killing him the following year.

September 1984: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed 23 innocent people — including two American service members — in a car bomb attack at the U.S. Embassy annex in Beirut.

December 1984: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists hijacked Kuwait Airways Flight 221 en route to Pakistan, diverting it to Tehran — where they brutally tortured and killed two American officials.

June 1985: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists hijacked TWA Flight 847 on its way from Athens to Rome, torturing a U.S. Navy diver before shooting him point blank in the head and tossing his body onto the Beirut airport tarmac.

July 1989: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed U.S. Marine Col. William Higgins after kidnapping him the previous year while serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

April 1995: Iran-backed Islamic Jihad terrorists killed eight people — including one American citizen — in a car bomb attack in the Gaza Strip.

August 1995: An Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber blew up a bus in Jerusalem, killing an American and three other passengers, and wounding more than 100 others.

February 1996: An Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber blew up another bus in Jerusalem, killing three Americans and wounding three other Americans.

March 1996: A suicide bomber linked to the Iran-backed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups killed 20 people — including two Americans — in a suicide bombing at a Tel Aviv shopping center.

May 1996: Iran-backed terrorists killed an American-Israeli dual citizen and wounded another American citizen in the West Bank.

June 1996: Iran-backed Hezbollah Al-Hijaz terrorists killed 19 U.S. Airmen and wounded nearly 500 others in a truck bombing at a U.S. Air Force housing complex in Saudi Arabia.

September 1997: Iran-backed Hamas suicide bombers blew themselves up at a shopping mall in Jerusalem, killing an American-Israeli dual citizen and wounding seven other American citizens.

August 1998: Al-Qaeda suicide bombers, facilitated by Iran-backed Hezbollah, simultaneously bombed U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people — including a dozen American citizens.

August 2001: An Iran-backed Hamas terrorist blew up a Jerusalem pizzeria, killing three Americans.

January 2002: An Iran-backed al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade terrorist killed an American-Israeli dual citizen in the West Bank.

July 2002: An Iran-backed Hamas terrorist killed five Americans in a bombing at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

June 2003: An Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber killed 17 people — including an American citizen — on a bus in Jerusalem.

October 2003: Iran-backed Popular Resistance Committees terrorists killed three U.S. diplomatic personnel in a bombing in Gaza.

Between 2003 and 2011: Iran-backed militias killed at least 603 U.S. troops in Iraq — “roughly one in every six American combat fatalities in Iraq.”

August 2003: An Iran-backed Hamas terrorist blew up a bus in Jerusalem, killing five Americans and wounding one other American.

August 2006: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed American citizen and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Michael Levin during the Second Lebanon War — the only American to die in the conflict.

January 2007: A dozen men affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force killed five U.S. soldiers and wounded three others in Karbala, Iraq, after disguising themselves as U.S. soldiers and entering the Provincial Joint Coordination Center.

March 2007: Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson disappeared in Iran, likely dying in an Iranian prison.

July 2014: Iran-backed Hamas terrorists killed two American citizens serving in the IDF.

October 2015: Iran-backed Hamas terrorists killed an American citizen and his wife in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.

December 2019: Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah terrorists killed an American civilian contractor and wounded several U.S. service members in a rocket attack at K1 Air Base in Kirkuk, Iraq.

January 2020: 109 U.S. troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in an Iranian ballistic missile attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

September 2020: U.S. intelligence indicated the Iranian regime was considering a plot to assassinate the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa.

February 2021: An Iran-backed militia fired a rocket at coalition forces in Erbil, Iraq, wounding a U.S. service member and four U.S. civilian contractors.

July 2021: Iranian-backed militias wounded two U.S. service members in a series of rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

September 2022: An Iranian rocket attack killed an American citizen in Iraqi Kurdistan.

November 2022: An IRGC captain orchestrated the killing of an American citizen in Baghdad.

March 2023: An Iranian drone attack killed an American contractor and wounded five U.S. service members and another contractor in a strike on a coalition base in Syria.

October 2023: Iran-backed Hamas terrorists killed 46 Americans and kidnapped at least 12 Americans in the October 7th massacre.

December 2023: Iran-backed militias wounded three U.S. service members in an attack on Erbil Air Base in Iraq.

January 2024: Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah terrorists killed three U.S. service members and wounded more than 40 other service members in a drone attack against the Tower 22 military base in Jordan.

Between October 2003 and November 2024: Iran and its proxies conducted more than 180 attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East, wounding more than 180 U.S. service members and killing three service members.

November 2024: An Iranian national and IRGC asset was charged for plotting to assassinate President Trump.

June 2025: Iran-backed militias attacked at least three U.S. bases in Syria and two U.S. bases in Iraq.

Other than that, the Iranian regime has been no threat whatsoever to Americans and others (cue massively sarcastic eye roll).

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while most Democrats take the wrong side (as usual).

