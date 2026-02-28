Dem House Candidate (and JFK's Grandson) Hopes Trump's Iran Strikes Bring a Regime Change... in the US

After we read what this particular Democrat House candidate said after the strikes in Iran started, we weren't surprised to discover that he was endorsed by Nancy Pelosi:

Advertisement

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plans to endorse Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, in his run for a competitive House seat in New York City, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. Schlossberg, 33, an online political commentator and a cousin of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s — whom he has been critical of — announced his candidacy in November. He is running for the Manhattan-based seat currently held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, who is retiring.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd has been out in full force on social media since word of the attacks in Iran came out, and not surprisingly enough there are people who are basically taking the Iranian regime's side. Schlossberg is among the TDSers hoping this brings about a regime change in the U.S.:

🚨 Nancy Pelosi–endorsed Democrat candidate for NY-12, Jack Schlossberg, calls for “regime change” in the United States. pic.twitter.com/3Ua8OHMUQW — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 28, 2026

Yep, another lefty Democrat having a completely normal one here:

I’m calling for



REGIME CHANGE IN THE UNITED STATES — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) February 28, 2026

Just think: This guy wants people to believe that his cousin, RFK Jr., is the nutty one.

Hey fun fact for you: the regime in the United States isn’t the president, it’s the Constitution. So maybe cool it with this performative bs. You’re spreading ignorance and pandering to it all at once. A true pas de deux of asininity. https://t.co/Ddzpi9RmhY — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 28, 2026

JFK’s grandson - a Democrat candidate for Congress



30,000 Iranian protesters killed last month and this is how he mocks them



The Democrats are a sick party https://t.co/JoJwASDyd7 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 28, 2026

Those people are CRAZY! — Rick's (@making_news1) February 28, 2026

Trump rightly called out the Dems during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and prevent lunatic Democrats from taking over.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.