Dem House Candidate (and JFK's Grandson) Hopes Trump's Iran Strikes Bring a Regime Change... in the US

Doug P. | 1:37 PM on February 28, 2026
After we read what this particular Democrat House candidate said after the strikes in Iran started, we weren't surprised to discover that he was endorsed by Nancy Pelosi:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plans to endorse Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, in his run for a competitive House seat in New York City, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Schlossberg, 33, an online political commentator and a cousin of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s — whom he has been critical of — announced his candidacy in November. He is running for the Manhattan-based seat currently held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, who is retiring.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd has been out in full force on social media since word of the attacks in Iran came out, and not surprisingly enough there are people who are basically taking the Iranian regime's side. Schlossberg is among the TDSers hoping this brings about a regime change in the U.S.: 

Yep, another lefty Democrat having a completely normal one here: 

Just think: This guy wants people to believe that his cousin, RFK Jr., is the nutty one. 

Trump rightly called out the Dems during the State of the Union address Tuesday night. 

