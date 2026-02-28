Is the Ayatollah Khamenei Dead?
'Obama Crew Weeps for the Mullahs': Ben Rhodes Says Trump's Second Term Is...
VIP
Did Trump Say Our Goal in Iran Was Regime Change? Not so Fast...
Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd...
President Trump's Tremendous State of the Union
The Left Says It 'Never Happens' – But Illegal Immigrant with Decades of...
US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran; Operation Epic Fury
Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over...
New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’
Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry...
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivi...
Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up'...
From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder...
'Queen' of Bobsled Kaillie Humphries Crowns Trump Support: Defends Women's Sports and Shut...

'Any Updates?' Chuck Schumer's Post Last Year Accusing Trump of Being Weak on Iran Has Aged Wonderfully

Doug P. | 11:05 AM on February 28, 2026
Meme

Ever since the U.S./Israel strikes on Iran were announced during the overnight hours, many congressional Democrats have made it abundantly clear that there's nothing President Trump can do that they will support. 

Advertisement

Perhaps nothing encapsulates that better than a "compare and contrast" featuring takes from Sen. Chuck Schumer.

This morning Schumer criticized how this administration went about taking action on Iran, saying that "unfortunately, President Trump’s fitful cycles of lashing out and risking wider conflict are not a viable strategy":

OK, Chuck.

Not even a year ago Schumer was saying that Trump was weak on Iran: 

Recommended

Is the Ayatollah Khamenei Dead?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Schumer certainly has both sides of the issue covered here, just like a good weaselly Democrat politician. 

Maybe Schumer can explain his two very different takes.

Not great for Chuck, not that he cares if his pivot is so incredibly obvious. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is the Ayatollah Khamenei Dead?
Aaron Walker
'Obama Crew Weeps for the Mullahs': Ben Rhodes Says Trump's Second Term Is the 'Worst Case Scenario'
Doug P.
Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd of Dems Bought It
Doug P.
Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens
Warren Squire
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivion
justmindy
The Left Says It 'Never Happens' – But Illegal Immigrant with Decades of Crimes Murders Woman in Fairfax
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is the Ayatollah Khamenei Dead? Aaron Walker
Advertisement