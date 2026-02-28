'Any Updates?' Chuck Schumer's Post Last Year Accusing Trump of Being Weak on Iran Has Aged Wonderfully

Ever since the U.S./Israel strikes on Iran were announced during the overnight hours, many congressional Democrats have made it abundantly clear that there's nothing President Trump can do that they will support.

Advertisement

Perhaps nothing encapsulates that better than a "compare and contrast" featuring takes from Sen. Chuck Schumer.

This morning Schumer criticized how this administration went about taking action on Iran, saying that "unfortunately, President Trump’s fitful cycles of lashing out and risking wider conflict are not a viable strategy":

When I talked to Secretary Rubio, I implored him to be straight with Congress and the American people about the objectives of these strikes and what comes next. Iran must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon but the American people do not want another endless and costly… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 28, 2026

OK, Chuck.

Not even a year ago Schumer was saying that Trump was weak on Iran:

If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it.



No side deals. pic.twitter.com/T4gnekrGhT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2025

Schumer certainly has both sides of the issue covered here, just like a good weaselly Democrat politician.

This did not age well 😂 https://t.co/sTZW9BH2t3 — Valente Montes (@Valente_Montes) February 28, 2026

Maybe Schumer can explain his two very different takes.

Thank you for pointing this out!! There’s never any accountability for Trump’s detractors. — Brian Moody (@Bmmoody) February 28, 2026

Not great for Chuck, not that he cares if his pivot is so incredibly obvious.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!