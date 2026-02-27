'Legit Funny'! Jim Acosta Says Free Speech Is at Risk (and Tries to Prove It in the Same Post)

The credibility of legacy media and trust in "journalism" in general has been going down the toilet for many years now, but instead of introspection, some, including Resistance reporter Jim Acosta, would rather blame Donald Trump for the industry's downfall.

"Free speech is now at risk" and by extension so is the media, and it's all because of Trump. Or at least that's what we're expected to believe. This post though has an element that makes it funny:

As I’ve been warning, America now has state-compromised media. When 60 Min or CNN is in trouble, we’re all in trouble. Trump has cracked the code in how to hurt the press. Free speech is now at risk. MAGA corporations must not control the news. Support independent media. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 27, 2026

When Acosta speaks of "independent media" like himself or perhaps Don Lemon, he really means propagandists for the Democrats. The likes of Acosta and Lemon are now "independent" because they were even too over-the-top on the biased hackery for the likes of CNN.

But perhaps Acosta did have a point about free speech being threatened, and he even tried to prove it in the same post:

Limiting replies shows you how dedicated to free speech he really is. Story at 11. https://t.co/HfzeZrSPZE pic.twitter.com/JFE6u7mXgj — Idea Rat (@meheretotwit) February 27, 2026

Earlier this week Acosta had a tweet that contained a couple of smug questions for Trump adviser Stephen Miller, and of course the replies were also turned off for that post.

Hilarious. When you were in the corporate Democrat loyal media, you had disdain for independent media. How do you even look in the mirror and not laugh at yourself? https://t.co/dRompmKluv — John Tillman 🇺🇸 (@JohnMTillman) February 27, 2026

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

When the Left doesn’t have a stranglehold on all media outlets, they think things are “compromised.” https://t.co/DI5vuw3TzN — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 27, 2026

Lol, “independent media” only happened because insanely biased legacy media gave conservatives no alternative but to build their own. https://t.co/05KjIpPGBF — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 27, 2026

Acosta and Lemon seem to work hand-in-hand with the DNC when it comes to pushing the preferred talking points, so they don't seem very "independent" to us.

