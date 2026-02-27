VIP
Bill Clinton's Opening Statement at the Epstein Deposition Sure Brings Back Some Memories
Hillary Clinton Explains Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was at Her Daughter's Wedding (Then Avoids...
Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files...
A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to...
'I'm Not Kidding': Retired Professor Says He Ordered a 'Gun' to Hopefully Shoot...
NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump's Joke
Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still...
Toronto Star Writer Still Butthurt About Team USA Hockey Captain Meeting Trump
Marco Cubio Leads the Pack: Twitter Conquers Cuba with the Funniest New Territory...
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien Teen to the State of the...
Judge to Hear Arguments About Whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Human Trafficking Case Is...
NYT, WSJ Confirm NPR Report About Missing Epstein Files Tying Trump to Sexually...
Miracle on Missouri Highway: Wrong-Way Somali Trucker Who Can't Read English Barely Avoids...
ABC News: Man Arrested for 'Assault' for 'Attacking' Police Officer During Snowball Fight

'Legit Funny'! Jim Acosta Says Free Speech Is at Risk (and Tries to Prove It in the Same Post)

Doug P. | 11:43 AM on February 27, 2026
Journalism meme

The credibility of legacy media and trust in "journalism" in general has been going down the toilet for many years now, but instead of introspection, some, including Resistance reporter Jim Acosta, would rather blame Donald Trump for the industry's downfall. 

"Free speech is now at risk" and by extension so is the media, and it's all because of Trump. Or at least that's what we're expected to believe. This post though has an element that makes it funny: 

When Acosta speaks of "independent media" like himself or perhaps Don Lemon, he really means propagandists for the Democrats. The likes of Acosta and Lemon are now "independent" because they were even too over-the-top on the biased hackery for the likes of CNN. 

But perhaps Acosta did have a point about free speech being threatened, and he even tried to prove it in the same post: 

Earlier this week Acosta had a tweet that contained a couple of smug questions for Trump adviser Stephen Miller, and of course the replies were also turned off for that post. 

Self-awareness takes another holiday. 

Acosta and Lemon seem to work hand-in-hand with the DNC when it comes to pushing the preferred talking points, so they don't seem very "independent" to us.  

*****

