White Dem Telling Black Voter Reason the SAVE Act Will Disenfranchise Minorities Went All Sorts of Wrong

We've seen the Democrat spin in opposition to the SAVE Act over and over again: "It'll disenfranchise minorities and women," and the method used is for condescending lefties to pretend everybody's stupid while playing dumb themselves. Recent examples include Gavin Newsom and Bernie Sanders (via @WesternLensman):

Gavin Newsom tells Jim Clyburn that he’d have trouble complying with the SAVE Act because he doesn’t know where to find his birth certificate:



“You've got to find your birth certificate. I have no clue where mine is."



Good lord. Just beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/mQZqQSXPVF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

Here we go again: Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t have his birth certificate or know how to get one.



“I don't have my birth certificate. God knows how I get it."



Just incredible. https://t.co/mmhQuLFGEH pic.twitter.com/H5ja8BXnph — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2026

Do Democrat voters ever get tired of their politicians condescension and insults?

Well, some voters certainly do, as evidenced by what happened during a Fox News panel on the subject of voter ID and the SAVE Act.

A young, white Democrat memorized some talking points about voter ID and it didn't go over well with a black woman on the panel. Watch:

WOW—White Democrat voter APPALLS black female voter after he suggests she can't figure out how to obtain ID.



"To say that it would negatively affect a MINORITY group bc they're somehow not EDUCATED enough to get these documents is completely outrageous!"pic.twitter.com/ThnGK6i2gc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 26, 2026

"To say that it would negatively affect a minority group because they're somehow not educated enough to get these documents is completely outrageous."

And yet that's what the Democrats do on a regular basis.

The white guy with classes paints black and brown people with a very wide brush...making a negative attribution to them as a group without evidence.



This is called racism. — Ingmar Kellog (@IngmarKellog) February 26, 2026

The soft bigotry of low expectations. Dems think black people are too stupid to obtain an ID. https://t.co/qNeoEPskSe — KD (@kds5140) February 26, 2026

They probably know that's not true but the Democrats need excuses to avoid voter ID and the SAVE Act at all costs, so they just end up insulting entire groups of people.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

