White Dem Telling Black Voter Reason the SAVE Act Will Disenfranchise Minorities Went All Sorts of Wrong

Doug P. | 3:23 PM on February 26, 2026
Meme screenshot

We've seen the Democrat spin in opposition to the SAVE Act over and over again: "It'll disenfranchise minorities and women," and the method used is for condescending lefties to pretend everybody's stupid while playing dumb themselves. Recent examples include Gavin Newsom and Bernie Sanders (via @WesternLensman): 

Do Democrat voters ever get tired of their politicians condescension and insults?

Well, some voters certainly do, as evidenced by what happened during a Fox News panel on the subject of voter ID and the SAVE Act. 

A young, white Democrat memorized some talking points about voter ID and it didn't go over well with a black woman on the panel. Watch: 

"To say that it would negatively affect a minority group because they're somehow not educated enough to get these documents is completely outrageous."

And yet that's what the Democrats do on a regular basis. 

They probably know that's not true but the Democrats need excuses to avoid voter ID and the SAVE Act at all costs, so they just end up insulting entire groups of people. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

