Sarah Huckabee Sanders Compares Last Night's Events to Prove Politics Is Now 'Normal vs. Crazy'

During the State of the Union address last night, President Trump pointed to the Democrats who remained seated and silent after being asked to stand if they prioritize American citizens over illegals and called them crazy:

Advertisement

The defining issue of our country, powerfully visualized in 20 seconds:



“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens not illegal aliens."



Every Democrat remains seated. pic.twitter.com/iIbYmgUp0b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

🚨 Trump to Democrats: "these people are crazy. I'm telling you. They're crazy."



pic.twitter.com/ypXJnow4sL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 25, 2026

No lies detected.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders picked that up and ran with it in making a point about politics no longer being a "Republicans vs. Democrats" or "Right vs. Left" kind of thing.

One alternate Democrat event going on at the same time as the SOTU prompted Sanders to frame it this way:

The difference today isn’t between right vs left. It’s normal vs crazy. https://t.co/K3wIauL8vA — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 25, 2026

Yeah, that certainly appears to be the case:

Let's check in on the Dem counter event to Trump's SOTU… pic.twitter.com/5rBoH38bPz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

This is what Democrats are doing instead of attending President Trump's State of the Union speech.



Democrats are literally hanging out with deranged Leftists dressed in giraffe costumes bragging about getting arrested by ICE. pic.twitter.com/hMIUHrmrHy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

Yikes.

"Normal vs. crazy" certainly says it all.

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!