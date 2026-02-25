Sarah Huckabee Sanders Compares Last Night's Events to Prove Politics Is Now 'Normal vs. Crazy'

Chris Cuomo Suddenly Discovers WH Athlete Visits Are 'Politicized'—But Only When It's Trum...
Doug P. | 12:50 PM on February 25, 2026
meme

During the State of the Union address last night, President Trump pointed to the Democrats who remained seated and silent after being asked to stand if they prioritize American citizens over illegals and called them crazy:

No lies detected. 

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders picked that up and ran with it in making a point about politics no longer being a "Republicans vs. Democrats" or "Right vs. Left" kind of thing. 

One alternate Democrat event going on at the same time as the SOTU prompted Sanders to frame it this way:

Yeah, that certainly appears to be the case: 

Yikes.

"Normal vs. crazy" certainly says it all.

