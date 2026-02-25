Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans During Trump's SOTU

Trump Celebrates America While Democrats Melt Down
Doug P. | 3:23 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrats' insistence upon creating midterm election ad material for the Republicans isn't confined to what happened at last night's State of the Union address, but it also continued later in the evening and into the next day. 

The latest lunacy from the Left revolved around this

President Trump issued several awards during his State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday evening. 

The honorees included two military pilots, an Olympic athlete, a Coast Guard petty officer and two National Guard members. 

Trump awarded Medals of Honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Legion of Merit medal and two Purple Hearts.

Right on cue, a couple of Democrat Reps and other libs tried to mock the occasion by making it an Oprah moment, and this is disgusting (but not unexpected from the Left): 

For so many Democrats there simply is no bottom to what their TDS has caused. 

That one word pretty much sums up the congressional Democrats' entire evening last night.

What else would we expect from the side that refused to applaud Angel families, drastically lower murder rates, eliminating fraud and taking on drug cartels? 

Every time we think these lefties have reached rock bottom, they grab a shovel and keep digging. 

UPDATE:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz also got in on that:

Because she's "D"espicable, that's why. 

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again, all while Democrats continue to prove how awful they are.

