Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans During Trump's SOTU

The Democrats' insistence upon creating midterm election ad material for the Republicans isn't confined to what happened at last night's State of the Union address, but it also continued later in the evening and into the next day.

The latest lunacy from the Left revolved around this:

President Trump issued several awards during his State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday evening. The honorees included two military pilots, an Olympic athlete, a Coast Guard petty officer and two National Guard members.

Trump awarded Medals of Honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Legion of Merit medal and two Purple Hearts.

Right on cue, a couple of Democrat Reps and other libs tried to mock the occasion by making it an Oprah moment, and this is disgusting (but not unexpected from the Left):

Democrat Rep. Robin Kelly laughs at and mocks American veterans who received the Medal of Honor during President Trump's SOTU speech.



KELLY: “It was like an award show, you get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal!”



Absolutely despicable. pic.twitter.com/dIPgxZayJp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

For so many Democrats there simply is no bottom to what their TDS has caused.

That one word pretty much sums up the congressional Democrats' entire evening last night.

You couldn’t ask for a better depiction of what is wrong with the left.



Five elitist, shrill hags being self-righteous and insufferable as they mock American patriotism.



This is sickening. https://t.co/EXPtVeeld4 — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) February 25, 2026

What else would we expect from the side that refused to applaud Angel families, drastically lower murder rates, eliminating fraud and taking on drug cartels?

Hey @RepRobinKelly, you should be ashamed of yourself. These are AMERICAN HEROES who sacrificed everything for this country, far more than you ever have or ever will.



Show some respect. https://t.co/2kCbZTSWUe pic.twitter.com/Wa2dmSaZNk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 25, 2026

Collectively, these women are not worth any one of the people Trump highlighted tonight. Disgusting creatures. https://t.co/aHJlwVbwwY — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 25, 2026

Every time we think these lefties have reached rock bottom, they grab a shovel and keep digging.

UPDATE:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz also got in on that:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman (D) EMBARRASSED on live TV for calling Trump's SOTU an "awards show" after multiple HEROES received the Congressional Medal of Honor.



Reporter: "Why call it an award show?"



Wasserman: "I... I... Because, I brought a guest"pic.twitter.com/86VttvTfVJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

Because she's "D"espicable, that's why.

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again, all while Democrats continue to prove how awful they are.

