L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire Was a MASSIVE Fail

Gavin Newsom and his embarrassing attempts to brag about the rebuilding effort after the fires or the progress (or drastic lack thereof) in construction of high speed rail in his state can step aside for a moment while we watch Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass get pinned down by a local reporter during a pothole filling photo op.

Bass has been in the news over the issue of potholes and roads that need resurfacing. Guess what's not happening at a very fast pace:

Recent storms have left Los Angeles streets riddled with potholes, frustrating drivers across the city and prompting Mayor Karen Bass to highlight ongoing repair efforts Friday morning.



Details: https://t.co/aFFNTA0Ypo pic.twitter.com/Ai32QxhzCv — KTLA (@KTLA) February 21, 2026

Bass had a photo op on a street where crews were filling in some potholes, and it went downhill from here:

The mayor is expected to join city crews in Chinatown on Friday as officials urge residents to report street damage through the city’s 311 system. According to the mayor’s office, crews have filled more than 10,000 potholes since the record-breaking holiday storm earlier this year, with repairs continuing after this week’s rainfall. However, Spillman noted some residents say they have reported potholes multiple times without seeing them fixed, underscoring ongoing skepticism as crews work to catch up after repeated rounds of rain.

During the photo op, the L.A. Mayor was interviewed by a reporter who kept reminding her what a failure her "leadership" has been on this issue (and no doubt many others).

It got so awkward that eventually Bass tried to change the subject to Trump and a different issue entirely. That didn't work so Bass just ended the interview. Watch:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gets absolutely obliterated on live TV during a pothole filling photo op.



She attempts to brag about paving 60 miles of Los Angeles streets, when the reporter informs her there are 22,000 miles to pave in Los Angeles.



For those keeping track at home… pic.twitter.com/lVhXIaUL5f — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 20, 2026

Well, Bass tried... and failed.

Democrats like @CAgovernor and @RoKhanna sound great until you point out that their government is one huge failure. — AAE (@AAC0519) February 21, 2026

At which point they always end up trying to blame Trump.

Wow! I’m shocked. KTLA5 pressing the LA Mayor. Unbelievable. Almost like real journalism. — QwikFire (@OC_motorcop) February 20, 2026

Actual journalism is all too rare these days and it's refreshing to see it take place on occasion. Bass did not appreciate it, however,

