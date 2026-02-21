L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire Was a MASSIVE Fail

CNN: 'Immigration Officers Are Arresting US Citizens in Increasing Numbers' (Gee, Why Woul...
Doug P. | 8:45 AM on February 21, 2026
Meme

Gavin Newsom and his embarrassing attempts to brag about the rebuilding effort after the fires or the progress (or drastic lack thereof) in construction of high speed rail in his state can step aside for a moment while we watch Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass get pinned down by a local reporter during a pothole filling photo op. 

Advertisement

Bass has been in the news over the issue of potholes and roads that need resurfacing. Guess what's not happening at a very fast pace: 

Bass had a photo op on a street where crews were filling in some potholes, and it went downhill from here:

The mayor is expected to join city crews in Chinatown on Friday as officials urge residents to report street damage through the city’s 311 system. According to the mayor’s office, crews have filled more than 10,000 potholes since the record-breaking holiday storm earlier this year, with repairs continuing after this week’s rainfall.

However, Spillman noted some residents say they have reported potholes multiple times without seeing them fixed, underscoring ongoing skepticism as crews work to catch up after repeated rounds of rain.

During the photo op, the L.A. Mayor was interviewed by a reporter who kept reminding her what a failure her "leadership" has been on this issue (and no doubt many others).

It got so awkward that eventually Bass tried to change the subject to Trump and a different issue entirely. That didn't work so Bass just ended the interview. Watch: 

Advertisement

Well, Bass tried... and failed. 

At which point they always end up trying to blame Trump. 

Actual journalism is all too rare these days and it's refreshing to see it take place on occasion. Bass did not appreciate it, however, 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

