Jesse Watters Has a Counterproposal for Dems Saying Trump Owes Americans a Refund

Yesterday the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Trump used the wrong statute to put in place some of his tariffs, and as a result the White House is working on Plan B.

The immediate response, however, from the Democrats has been "Trump owes Americans money!

🚨 Gavin Newsom isn’t mincing words:



“Trump owes families their money back. $1,751 per household.”



Trump illegally taxed working Americans through tariffs.



Took hundreds of billions. Got caught.

Got ruled against.



Now he needs to return every dollar.



No excuses. No delays. pic.twitter.com/sKvIiX4RJ0 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 20, 2026

Donald Trump owes American families a refund. pic.twitter.com/49eflACcUO — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) February 20, 2026

Fox News' Jesse Watters fully supports the idea of a refund.

BUT it has to go back in time way before Trump ever put tariffs in place.

Watch:

🚨 JESSE WATTERS MIC DROPPED THE LEFT: "I LOVE the idea of a refund. Are we getting refund checks for $9B stolen by Somalis?!" 🔥



"For Bidenomics? Families paid THOUSANDS more yearly! Hundreds of BILLIONS on migrant hotels, healthcare. I WANT A REFUND!"pic.twitter.com/2PgxhHEAX8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 21, 2026

Sounds good! What say you, Democrats? ... Democrats?

How about the billions for high speed transit that vanished?



How about the fire relief money? — ☕️ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΛΑTTE☕️ (@balr0g59) February 21, 2026

What are you waiting for, Gov. Newsom!? We should also get a refund for all the money that Obamacare did NOT save us. The list could go on forever.

