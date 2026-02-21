Jesse Watters Has a Counterproposal for Dems Saying Trump Owes Americans a Refund

Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a...
Doug P. | 12:48 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Yesterday the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Trump used the wrong statute to put in place some of his tariffs, and as a result the White House is working on Plan B.

The immediate response, however, from the Democrats has been "Trump owes Americans money!

Fox News' Jesse Watters fully supports the idea of a refund.

BUT it has to go back in time way before Trump ever put tariffs in place. 

Watch:

Sounds good! What say you, Democrats? ... Democrats?

What are you waiting for, Gov. Newsom!? We should also get a refund for all the money that Obamacare did NOT save us. The list could go on forever. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

