CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Scott Jennings' Reminder That the Left's Anti-SCOTUS Narratives Just Collapsed

For years and years now all we've heard is the Left saying is that the Supreme Court is an illegitimate body doing Trump's bidding, and the Democrats have promised to pack the Court (or dismantle it entirely) if they regain full control in Washington, DC.

Yesterday's SCOTUS ruling caused a celebration among Democrats, and on CNN Scott Jennings reminded the panel that their longtime narrative has come collapsing down around them. Watch:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Scott Jennings just STUNNED the entire CNN panel on the Supreme Court with a straight truth nuke



"For every Democrat and every media person that has gone on for the last YEAR or two about how the Supreme Court is a 'wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump,' that… pic.twitter.com/o6hHdPQB87 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 21, 2026

Here's the full quote, via @EricLDaugh:

"For every Democrat and every media person that has gone on for the last YEAR or two about how the Supreme Court is a 'wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump,' that it's not independent, that it does whatever he says to do, obviously, that narrative was OBLITERATED today!" "I thought the ruling was sound. I think the president is sound to try other statutes. And I think the narratives about the court not being independent and the president not obeying the court were totally blown up today!" They didn't like that!

No, they didn't like that at all.

Jennings also reminded everyone where the "violent rhetoric" comes from, and in this example it was Chuck Schumer screaming that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would "reap the whirlwind":

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY reminds the panel of actual violence incited by Chuck Schumer against the Supreme Court



SCOTT JENNINGS: Well, look- they have a strong political and legal disagreement. It's why they levy the tariffs, it's why they fought it out. It's why they argued what… pic.twitter.com/wrWlxhiYZ5 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 21, 2026

Schumer doesn't think Gorsuch should "reap the whirlwind" and "pay the price" anymore because he ruled the way Chuck wanted... this time.

