Remember Dems Denying Coordination Between the WH and DOJ on the Mar-a-Lago Raid?...
Another 'Outrageous ICE Abuse' Story from The Guardian—Headline Ignores Husband's Expired...
Poor Canada: Betting Their Entire Country's Worth on Beating the 'Hated' USA. Spoiler:...
Cato Needs an Intervention: Peddling Debunked Nonsense While Pretending Left-Wing Body Cou...
Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a...
US 'Trying to Starve Cuba' Claims Journalist—X Replies: Communism's Been Starving It for...
Jesse Watters Has a Counterproposal for Dems Saying Trump Owes Americans a Refund
Sen. Kennedy's Brutal AOC Roast: 'Operation Let Her Speak' – She'd Get Eaten...
Chris Murphy Says Trump Trying to Arrest Political Opponents Is Unprecedented in U.S....
Check Your Email! District Court Tries to Pull an End Around on the...
Gavin Newsom Takes an 'Imagine What You Could Have Done With the Money'...
CNN: 'Immigration Officers Are Arresting US Citizens in Increasing Numbers' (Gee, Why Woul...
Democrats Childishly Boycotting State of the Union
L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire...

CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Scott Jennings' Reminder That the Left's Anti-SCOTUS Narratives Just Collapsed

Doug P. | 1:45 PM on February 21, 2026
Screen shot

For years and years now all we've heard is the Left saying is that the Supreme Court is an illegitimate body doing Trump's bidding, and the Democrats have promised to pack the Court (or dismantle it entirely) if they regain full control in Washington, DC. 

Yesterday's SCOTUS ruling caused a celebration among Democrats, and on CNN Scott Jennings reminded the panel that their longtime narrative has come collapsing down around them. Watch: 

Here's the full quote, via @EricLDaugh:

"For every Democrat and every media person that has gone on for the last YEAR or two about how the Supreme Court is a 'wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump,' that it's not independent, that it does whatever he says to do, obviously, that narrative was OBLITERATED today!" 

"I thought the ruling was sound. I think the president is sound to try other statutes. And I think the narratives about the court not being independent and the president not obeying the court were totally blown up today!" 

They didn't like that!

Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a Homeless Camp
Aaron Walker
No, they didn't like that at all.

Jennings also reminded everyone where the "violent rhetoric" comes from, and in this example it was Chuck Schumer screaming that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would "reap the whirlwind":

Schumer doesn't think Gorsuch should "reap the whirlwind" and "pay the price" anymore because he ruled the way Chuck wanted... this time. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

