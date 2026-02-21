Democrats Childishly Boycotting State of the Union
L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire...
To and Fro: Dem Justin Pearson Dodges Questions From Scott Jennings About His...
NewsNight Smite: Podcaster Megyn Kelly Rips CNN’s Abby Phillip With a Spot-On Vocal...
Dem Gavin Newsom Claims He Can’t Vote If the SAVE Act Passes Because...
Oh No! 'Review-Bombing Starfleet Academy Could End the Franchise'
Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet...
Epstein Lookalike Daniel Biss and Champagne Socialist Kat Abughazaleh Share Intimate Post-...
Birds of a Feather: Kamala Harris Poses with Olympic 'Traitor' Eileen Gu –...
OpenAI Ignored Alarms on Trans Shooter's Violent ChatGPT Fantasies—Months Later, 8 Dead in...
ICE's Epic Troll (a Classic Rope-a-Dope): Detainees Gone Before Ilhan Omar Arrives to...
Cry Me a River: Eileen Gu Whines She's a 'Punching Bag' After Selling...
VIP
Alysa Liu's Olympic Gold Exposes Real Hypocrisy: Leftists Can't Handle GOP Supporting Lega...
Ann Bauer Schools an AWFL: From Anne Frank Memes to 'What Fraud ?'...

CNN: 'Immigration Officers Are Arresting US Citizens in Increasing Numbers' (Gee, Why Would THAT Be?)

Doug P. | 10:01 AM on February 21, 2026
Meme screenshot

Many Democrats have urged citizens to take the U.S. city streets and make it as hard as possible for immigration officers to do their jobs. Lefties like Tim Walz have even called ICE a "gestapo" that is trampling on the rights of everybody in the United States. 

Advertisement

The result has been a massive attempt to obstruct justice via attempts to block the federal government from enforcing immigration laws. 

CNN's "investigation" has uncovered what might be a byproduct of the Left's resistance attempt: 

The story had its intended effect in that it provides another talking point in the media/Dem circle of life: 

But what the Democrats don't want people asking themselves is A) Is this even true? And B) If so why would immigration officers be arresting U.S. citizens during their operations? The latter answers itself:

Recommended

L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire Was a MASSIVE Fail
Doug P.
Advertisement

The huge increase in threats and violence against ICE officers is a direct result of the Dems' rhetoric and calls to action for agitators to take to the streets. CNN would rather focus on the other side of the equation. 

Remember "no one is above the law"? The Democrats sure hope nobody does. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire Was a MASSIVE Fail
Doug P.
To and Fro: Dem Justin Pearson Dodges Questions From Scott Jennings About His Pro-Illegal Alien Stance
Warren Squire
NewsNight Smite: Podcaster Megyn Kelly Rips CNN’s Abby Phillip With a Spot-On Vocal Impersonation
Warren Squire
Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet Drags Him
justmindy
Dem Gavin Newsom Claims He Can’t Vote If the SAVE Act Passes Because He’s Misplaced His Birth Certificate
Warren Squire
Oh No! 'Review-Bombing Starfleet Academy Could End the Franchise'
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire Was a MASSIVE Fail Doug P.
Advertisement