CNN: 'Immigration Officers Are Arresting US Citizens in Increasing Numbers' (Gee, Why Would THAT Be?)

Many Democrats have urged citizens to take the U.S. city streets and make it as hard as possible for immigration officers to do their jobs. Lefties like Tim Walz have even called ICE a "gestapo" that is trampling on the rights of everybody in the United States.

The result has been a massive attempt to obstruct justice via attempts to block the federal government from enforcing immigration laws.

CNN's "investigation" has uncovered what might be a byproduct of the Left's resistance attempt:

'You've been warned': A CNN investigation reveals that immigration officers are arresting US citizens in increasing numbers. @KyungLahCNN reports. pic.twitter.com/AclmxwEKBm — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) February 21, 2026

The story had its intended effect in that it provides another talking point in the media/Dem circle of life:

Troubling. Citizens should be concerned about this and call upon Congress to immediately address this matter. https://t.co/oGzUEKtwHk — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) February 21, 2026

But what the Democrats don't want people asking themselves is A) Is this even true? And B) If so why would immigration officers be arresting U.S. citizens during their operations? The latter answers itself:

Why are American Citizens being arrested?



WHY ARE AMERICANS BEING ARRESTED?! pic.twitter.com/UtizcqPjj5 — WP (@Will_Panic) February 21, 2026

Did their investigation reveal US Citzens playing billy badass and obstructing officers? Have you reported on the 3,000% increase in violence against ICE officers? Have you mentioned the horrific crimes thousands of the illegals they've removed from our streets have committed? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) February 21, 2026

The huge increase in threats and violence against ICE officers is a direct result of the Dems' rhetoric and calls to action for agitators to take to the streets. CNN would rather focus on the other side of the equation.

Your Brainwashing is destroying your viewership. pic.twitter.com/QNl0hjIkon — Paul Sessler (@PaulSessler3) February 21, 2026

The media is an enemy of the state yes if you break the law you will be arrested https://t.co/a103IC0XQi — Just jeff (@JACon67) February 21, 2026

Remember "no one is above the law"? The Democrats sure hope nobody does.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

