MS NOW Host Says NOTHING As Chuck Schumer Claims Trump's Criticism of SCOTUS Justices Was Outrageous

We all remember Sen. Chuck Schumer's threat to two Supreme Court justices during a 2020 rally, but some "journalists" don't seem to believe that calling that out when the Senate Minority Leader slammed President Trump for criticizing certain Supreme Court justices yesterday was warranted.

This shot and chaser video (via @WesternLensman) from an interview with Schumer on MSNBC is another instant classic for all the wrong reasons. Watch:

Chuck Schumer with an assist from Stephanie Ruhle: Trump was berating Supreme Court Justices. It’s outrageous.



Both Chuck and Stephanie must've forgotten about the time Chuck actually threatened Supreme Court Justices.



Wasn’t mentioned. pic.twitter.com/MaItTilpSg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2026

That's a perfect encapsulation of how a Democrat like Schumer can get away with such hypocrisy -- much of the media just pretends it doesn't exist!

"You will reap the whirlwind, Gorsuch!"



I guess it works. — Counter Moves (@4D5x5) February 21, 2026

MS NOW's Ruhle certainly didn't have a problem with the hypocrisy.

Or when Barry did at a State of the Union speech...right to their faces. — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) February 21, 2026

It was "D"ifferent back then!

