MS NOW Host Says NOTHING As Chuck Schumer Claims Trump's Criticism of SCOTUS Justices Was Outrageous

Doug P. | 3:26 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We all remember Sen. Chuck Schumer's threat to two Supreme Court justices during a 2020 rally, but some "journalists" don't seem to believe that calling that out when the Senate Minority Leader slammed President Trump for criticizing certain Supreme Court justices yesterday was warranted. 

Advertisement

This shot and chaser video (via @WesternLensman) from an interview with Schumer on MSNBC is another instant classic for all the wrong reasons. Watch: 

That's a perfect encapsulation of how a Democrat like Schumer can get away with such hypocrisy -- much of the media just pretends it doesn't exist!

MS NOW's Ruhle certainly didn't have a problem with the hypocrisy. 

It was "D"ifferent back then!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement