See If You Can Spot a Shift in Tone on The View After a Certain Name Surfaced in the Epstein Files

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on February 20, 2026
Meme screenshot

Sometimes on a TV show like The View there are changes in tone that are so subtle that they're very hard to detect. This is NOT one of those instances. 

The shift just coincidentally started when this detail about the Epstein files dropped:

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed her name coming up in the Jeffrey Epstein files during the show on Tuesday, shutting down any link to the late convicted child sex offender. 

"In the name of transparency," Goldberg began as she asked for the email to appear on the screen. "My name is in the files." 

Goldberg's name is mentioned in an email from 2013, where someone says that she needs a plane to Monaco and that "John Lennon's charity is paying for it." Goldberg said that it should have said Julian Lennon's charity and explained that the email went on to ask Epstein if he would offer his private plane. The document released by the Justice Department showed Epstein responding with "no thnaks [sic]."

There's now a "compare and contrast" video going around via @WesternLensman showing how the Epstein files were discussed on The View before the Goldberg news, and after. 

Boy, this fell apart fast!

We've just seen another lesson in "be careful what you ask for. 

The View's lawyers should make all the co-hosts read a statement saying "Trump was right, again." 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (including the lefties on The View). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

