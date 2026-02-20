See If You Can Spot a Shift in Tone on The View After a Certain Name Surfaced in the Epstein Files

Sometimes on a TV show like The View there are changes in tone that are so subtle that they're very hard to detect. This is NOT one of those instances.

The shift just coincidentally started when this detail about the Epstein files dropped:

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed her name coming up in the Jeffrey Epstein files during the show on Tuesday, shutting down any link to the late convicted child sex offender. "In the name of transparency," Goldberg began as she asked for the email to appear on the screen. "My name is in the files." Goldberg's name is mentioned in an email from 2013, where someone says that she needs a plane to Monaco and that "John Lennon's charity is paying for it." Goldberg said that it should have said Julian Lennon's charity and explained that the email went on to ask Epstein if he would offer his private plane. The document released by the Justice Department showed Epstein responding with "no thnaks [sic]."

There's now a "compare and contrast" video going around via @WesternLensman showing how the Epstein files were discussed on The View before the Goldberg news, and after.

BREAKING🚨: Footage reveals how the ladies on The View suddenly flipped their stance once Whoopi Goldberg's name surfaced in the Epstein files. 😳 Hypocrisy level: maximum.



🎥: @WesternLensman pic.twitter.com/BnQj1Ss2VI — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) February 20, 2026

Boy, this fell apart fast!

The View, Before: Release the damn files!



The View, Today: Not like that! pic.twitter.com/BuvnnE6xHz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2026

We've just seen another lesson in "be careful what you ask for.

The second clip is exactly what Trump said would happen, which they will never acknowledge. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 17, 2026

They didn’t care. Until now. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

The View's lawyers should make all the co-hosts read a statement saying "Trump was right, again."

