Jonathan Turley Has a Potential Buzzkill for Those Celebrating the SCOTUS Ruling on Trump's Tariffs

Doug P. | 11:31 AM on February 20, 2026
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As we told you a little earlier, the Supreme Court released its much anticipated ruling on President Trump's tariffs this morning. The Court ruled against the administration 6-3: 

And just like that, the Democrats don't think the Supreme Court is "illegitimate" anymore. Well, at least for now. We are no doubt not far away from a future ruling that will cause the Left to pledge again to pack the Court.

Jonathan Turley interrupted the celebration among Democrats and some others to explain what might happen next:

So we might not have heard the last on the issue of tariffs. 

The administration had indicated previously that they had contingency plans in case SCOTUS didn't come down on their side. We'll now have to wait and see what those plans are. 

