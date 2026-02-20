Jonathan Turley Has a Potential Buzzkill for Those Celebrating the SCOTUS Ruling on Trump's Tariffs

As we told you a little earlier, the Supreme Court released its much anticipated ruling on President Trump's tariffs this morning. The Court ruled against the administration 6-3:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court has struck down President Trump's tariffs.



Justices Kavanaugh, Alito, and Thomas dissented. pic.twitter.com/vvbMvoahxO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2026

And just like that, the Democrats don't think the Supreme Court is "illegitimate" anymore. Well, at least for now. We are no doubt not far away from a future ruling that will cause the Left to pledge again to pack the Court.

Jonathan Turley interrupted the celebration among Democrats and some others to explain what might happen next:

JONATHAN TURLEY: "There's a lot of runway still for the administration..."



"The administration has other tools in its toolbox. It CAN actually impose tariffs under other statutes!" https://t.co/xGN3evQLch pic.twitter.com/Kya76PnD6y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2026

So we might not have heard the last on the issue of tariffs.

If anyone believes that Bissent doesn't have a backup plan locked, loaded, and in the chamber....I have some swampland for sale. — Folanator (@NattiFolan) February 20, 2026

The administration had indicated previously that they had contingency plans in case SCOTUS didn't come down on their side. We'll now have to wait and see what those plans are.

