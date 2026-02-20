CNN's Jake Tapper Notes Kash Patel Was Interviewed by His Former Deputy Director and Gets Some Reminders

Our story starts with a post supplied by Aaron Rupar which worked as designed as we'll see in a second:

Podcaster Kash Patel is on podcaster Dan Bongino's show today pic.twitter.com/DGoXcPmNfV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

Just a couple of podcasters, eh?

In any case, the "journalism" instinct in CNN's Jake Tapper kicked in as he noticed that we might have witnessed a biased, softball interview (self-awareness is not a media strong suit):

The director of the FBI interviewed by his own former deputy director of the FBI. https://t.co/9Ef6dUKr6N — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) February 18, 2026

Wow, that kind of thing is absolutely unprecedented!

Wait, no it isn't -- not by a long shot:

The difference is that CNN falsely presents itself to its audience as a neutral arbitrator of the news (deceptive)



Nobody is under any false impression about Dan Bongino's partisan leanings. https://t.co/RpWvLEN63q pic.twitter.com/ZJpCtDXTJI — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 20, 2026

Correct. Bongino isn't sitting there pretending to be an objective "journalist."

Meanwhile...

Former Directors accused of leaking classified information interviewed by the journalist to whom they provided the leaks. pic.twitter.com/QLM2bcDILW — Jason Beale (@jabeale) February 19, 2026

Dude...a little consistency once in a blue moon would be incredible. pic.twitter.com/nv3SyDGCSH — XcentricXennial (@XcentricXennial) February 18, 2026

Consistency and maybe some self-awareness would be incredible. But we're not going to get that.

