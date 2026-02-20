We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD...
Trump Activates 'Backup Plan' After Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs
Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their...
VIP
Death of Comedy Rides a Pale Horse: Stephen Colbert's Lily White Killers of...
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to...
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING...
Jonathan Turley Has a Potential Buzzkill for Those Celebrating the SCOTUS Ruling on...
Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT...
VIP
Story of How the Oakland Mayor's Car Got Stolen Is the Most 'Democrat...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Tariffs
Susan Rice Let's the Mask Slip While Making Disturbing, Fascist THREATS Against Trump...
Republicans HILARIOUSLY 'Celebrate' Dems Choosing Governor In Name Only Spanberger to Give...
See If You Can Spot a Shift in Tone on The View After...
Booker Tease Washington: Democrat Senator Flirts With Possible 2028 Presidential Run

CNN's Jake Tapper Notes Kash Patel Was Interviewed by His Former Deputy Director and Gets Some Reminders

Doug P. | 1:08 PM on February 20, 2026
Meme screenshot

Our story starts with a post supplied by Aaron Rupar which worked as designed as we'll see in a second: 

Advertisement

Just a couple of podcasters, eh?

In any case, the "journalism" instinct in CNN's Jake Tapper kicked in as he noticed that we might have witnessed a biased, softball interview (self-awareness is not a media strong suit): 

Wow, that kind of thing is absolutely unprecedented!

Wait, no it isn't -- not by a long shot: 

Correct. Bongino isn't sitting there pretending to be an objective "journalist." 

Meanwhile...

Recommended

Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Consistency and maybe some self-awareness would be incredible. But we're not going to get that. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch)
Sam J.
We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD (Thread)
Sam J.
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT Enough Popcorn (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to Dehumanize the Right (Vid)
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Has a Potential Buzzkill for Those Celebrating the SCOTUS Ruling on Trump's Tariffs
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement