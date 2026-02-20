Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Tariffs

Chuck Schumer No Longer Wants Justice Gorsuch to 'Reap the Whirlwind' (at Least for Now)

Doug P. | 2:12 PM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Nearly six years ago, Sen. Chuck Schumer stood outside the Supreme Court building and threatened justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, all while Democrats insisted the court was illegitimate and promised to pack SCOTUS the next time they're in full control in DC: 

Back in March 2020, Schumer made a speech outside the Supreme Court as justices heard a case about a Louisiana abortion law, warning Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch—former President Donald Trump's other appointee at the time—that they could face dire consequences for their "awful decisions." 

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price," Schumer, who was then minority leader, said at the time. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." 

Not long after that a nut case acting on all the insane rhetoric he'd heard coming from the Left tried to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh but was thwarted. 

But the Democrats don't think the Supreme Court is "illegitimate" (at least for now) after their 6-3 Trump tariff decision this morning, with Gorsuch voting with the majority. President Trump just spoke about how the White House will get around the SCOTUS decision and implement tariffs a different way, but for now "Lyin' Chuck" is celebrating: 

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
We got whiplash from Schumer's SCOTUS one-eighty.

Give it a few days or weeks and there will no doubt be a SCOTUS ruling that'll have the Dems pledging again to pack the court. 

*****

