Hillary 'Replies Off to Avoid Ratioing' Clinton's Effort to Explain How Putin Feared Her Is a FAIL

Hillary Clinton is gaslighting and lying again. She's still on a roll ever since her showing at the Munich Security Conference and once again a Democrat is hoping that nobody can remember anything that happened before Trump came along.

Today's example of that is Hillary's post about Putin being threatened by strong women, and we're supposed to believe of course that she is one of them:

I can say from personal experience that Putin is threatened by strong women.



As I argue in a new piece in @ForeignAffairs, he and his fellow autocrats have reason to fear us:



Defending women's rights and combating authoritarianism is the same fight. https://t.co/lQBwUuovfy pic.twitter.com/Cyr2hoOeJ8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 19, 2026

Yep, Hillary was really tough on Putin!

We all remember what Hillary Clinton's boss, President Obama, told Putin's #2 man, Dmitri Medvedev near the end of his first term:

That's the same Obama who mocked Mitt Romney during the 2012 campaign for saying Russia was the United States' top geopolitical threat (remember "the 80s called"?).

Just a reminder that a Kremlin-associated bank paid Bill $500k for giving a talk while Hillary was Secretary of State while a big uranium deal between the US and Russia was going down so it seems to me like the Clintons and the Russians get along quite well. https://t.co/9HeAuBAuuk pic.twitter.com/QuLSC3IAnM — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) February 19, 2026

No kidding!

How would you ever know that? https://t.co/Y1qfAg9Iav — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 19, 2026

She wouldn't:





Clinton needs a reset button for her BS generator.

By the way, the woman wearing the hat was the spokesperson for the State Department back when Hillary was running it:

Hillary would now like everybody to forget all that and believe she and the Dems were tough on Putin. She had a seamless transition from politics to comedy.

