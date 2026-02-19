Pathetic: Democrats' Attempts to Blame COVID (Yes, Really) for Boeing Leaving Virginia Goe...
Trump Shatters Fake ‘Racism’ Smear
HA! JD Vance Uses Lamestream Media to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With HUMDINGER of...
Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a...
VIP
Jon Ossoff Goes Full Hillary and Says Trump Getting Elected Twice Signifies a...
Sick of Democrat Rule? Chicago Bears Bailing on Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson...
Democrat DISASTER --> Major Corporation Flees VA in Just 30 Days Under Governor...
Every Anti-ICE, Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Should Be Made to Comment on This Short...
Ted Lieu FREAKS After DOJ Calls Him OUT for DISGRACEFUL Epstein Files /Trump...
They DO Have Prince Andrew in the Can! Former Royal Arrested
VIP
Tim Kaine Passive-Aggressively (Politically) Reading the Book of Exodus for Lent Backfires...
Don Lemon Tells Jim Acosta MN Church Congregants Didn't Think He Was a...
Deported With a Baby and $190: Sam Stein Calls It 'Heinous' Cruelty, but...
Jill Filipovic Gets Salty: Babies Don't Need Two Parents If Mom Has Money...

Hillary 'Replies Off to Avoid Ratioing' Clinton's Effort to Explain How Putin Feared Her Is a FAIL

Doug P. | 2:04 PM on February 19, 2026
Sarah D.

Hillary Clinton is gaslighting and lying again. She's still on a roll ever since her showing at the Munich Security Conference and once again a Democrat is hoping that nobody can remember anything that happened before Trump came along.

Advertisement

Today's example of that is Hillary's post about Putin being threatened by strong women, and we're supposed to believe of course that she is one of them: 

Yep, Hillary was really tough on Putin!

We all remember what Hillary Clinton's boss, President Obama, told Putin's #2 man, Dmitri Medvedev near the end of his first term:


That's the same Obama who mocked Mitt Romney during the 2012 campaign for saying Russia was the United States' top geopolitical threat (remember "the 80s called"?). 

Recommended

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)
Sam J.
Advertisement

No kidding!

She wouldn't:


Clinton needs a reset button for her BS generator. 

By the way, the woman wearing the hat was the spokesperson for the State Department back when Hillary was running it:

Hillary would now like everybody to forget all that and believe she and the Dems were tough on Putin. She had a seamless transition from politics to comedy. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax (that Hillary Clinton STILL continues to push).

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)
Sam J.
Sick of Democrat Rule? Chicago Bears Bailing on Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson Is FREAKING (LOL-WATCH)
Sam J.
HA! JD Vance Uses Lamestream Media to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With HUMDINGER of a One-Liner (Watch)
Sam J.
Ted Lieu FREAKS After DOJ Calls Him OUT for DISGRACEFUL Epstein Files /Trump Lie in Brutal Back and Forth
Sam J.
Democrat DISASTER --> Major Corporation Flees VA in Just 30 Days Under Governor 'In Name Only' Spanberger
Sam J.
Every Anti-ICE, Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Should Be Made to Comment on This Short Video
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD) Sam J.
Advertisement