Every Anti-ICE, Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Should Be Made to Comment on This Short Video

At the Munich Security Conference, in addition to serving up heaping helpings of embarrassing word salad proving she was in way over her head on the topic, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a good time telling people from other countries how miserable agitators have tried to make it for ICE agents in the U.S. to do their jobs:

AOC laughed at our ICE agents while she was in Germany. She bragged about creating disorder using progressive agitation tactics. pic.twitter.com/fFjm3Q8idi — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) February 19, 2026

Democrats love bragging about their opposition to ICE while attempting to make criminal illegals sound like salt of the earth folks who are being unfairly targeted by Trump's "gestapo" (as Tampon Tim Walz has called them).

If we had a political media in this country that was remotely objective and didn't view their jobs as propagandists for a certain political party, every Democrat on news shows should be shown this new video from ICE. They'd then be asked why they've been trying to obstruct the work of people who take criminal illegals off the street before they can commit horrific crimes. Watch:

Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal illegal alien violence.



American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country.



This is who we fight for.



This is our why. pic.twitter.com/lKQp1lb4Q2 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 18, 2026

Dems like Walz and Mayor Frey have said their opposition to ICE has been because they're "standing up for their neighbors," but the reality of the situation is much more maddening.

"Our friends and neighbors" keep murdering and raping our women and children. Thank you for manning the front line. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) February 19, 2026

We won't hold our breath waiting for any of the Sunday morning show hosts to get comment about the above video from their anti-ICE Democrat guests.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

