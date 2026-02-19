Every Anti-ICE, Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Should Be Made to Comment on This Short Video

Democrat DISASTER --> Major Corporation Flees VA in Just 30 Days Under Governor...
Doug P. | 10:35 AM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

At the Munich Security Conference, in addition to serving up heaping helpings of embarrassing word salad proving she was in way over her head on the topic, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a good time telling people from other countries how miserable agitators have tried to make it for ICE agents in the U.S. to do their jobs: 

Democrats love bragging about their opposition to ICE while attempting to make criminal illegals sound like salt of the earth folks who are being unfairly targeted by Trump's "gestapo" (as Tampon Tim Walz has called them). 

If we had a political media in this country that was remotely objective and didn't view their jobs as propagandists for a certain political party, every Democrat on news shows should be shown this new video from ICE. They'd then be asked why they've been trying to obstruct the work of people who take criminal illegals off the street before they can commit horrific crimes. Watch: 

Dems like Walz and Mayor Frey have said their opposition to ICE has been because they're "standing up for their neighbors," but the reality of the situation is much more maddening. 

We won't hold our breath waiting for any of the Sunday morning show hosts to get comment about the above video from their anti-ICE Democrat guests. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

