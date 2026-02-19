They DO Have Prince Andrew in the Can! Former Royal Arrested
Don Lemon Tells Jim Acosta MN Church Congregants Didn't Think He Was a Journalist Because... (Just GUESS)

Doug P. | 9:20 AM on February 19, 2026
Twitter

Don Lemon has been charged for joining the mob that stormed a Minneapolis church service and intimidated congregants. Lemon has entered a plea of not guilty

Former CNN host Don Lemon has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his coverage of a protest last month at a church over federal immigration raids in the US state of Minnesota.

Lemon, 59, was charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and interfering with religious freedoms by allegedly obstructing someone's First Amendment rights by force.

He was arrested after entering the Cities Church in St Paul on 18 January with protesters who said one of its pastors was an immigration enforcement official.

This week Lemon was on the podcast of Jim Acosta, who also fancies himself to be a "journalist" but is in reality essentially a Democrat activist that CNN used to try and pass off as an objective reporter. 

Lemon, with Acosta's assistance, is sticking to the "I was doing journalism" claim and has a non-surprising theory for why congregants might not have believed that claim: 

Is taking part in a mob but yelling "I'm a journalist" a get out of jail free card? You could run into a hospital screaming "I'm a doctor" but that doesn't mean it'll be legal for you to go operate on somebody. 

Lemon says this all could be happening because he's black, or there's another possibility that he (and Acosta) didn't consider: 

You'll notice that Acosta only showed a short clip because the entire video, including Lemon interacting with the agitators outside (he even bought them coffee and donuts), destroys the "I was just covering this as a journalist" excuse. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (or being Dem activists while pretending to be journalists, like Lemon and Acosta). 

