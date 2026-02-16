Gavin Newsom's BS About Calif. vs. Tenn. Gets NUKED by Marsha Blackburn and MANY Others (Including Grok)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is as usual spending a lot of time in places that are not his own state. Newsom was just in Germany at the Munich Security Conference and according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn he's going to be in Tennessee this coming weekend. If Newsom's trying to run for president he was reminded that Tennessee won't be taking part:

It looks like Gavin Newsom will be in Nashville this coming weekend. As Governor of California, he has driven his state into becoming the most unaffordable in America.



Tennesseans have worked too hard to build what we have, and we’re not interested in @GavinNewsom's failed,… — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) February 16, 2026

There are times when Newsom should just not bother to respond, but of course he can never do that, so this was the comeback:

Spare me, Marsha. Tennessee’s violent crime rate is one of the highest in the nation. Californians make more $, live longer, and are overall happier — while you promote policies that have resulted in lawlessness and higher depression rates.



Time to turn Tennessee blue. https://t.co/aKyi2F51ow — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2026

This dude does nothing but gaslight.

Blackburn responded accordingly:

Oh please, Gavin. Tennessee is a beacon of freedom and opportunity. California is the place of high taxes, the most expensive living, sanctuary for illegal immigrant criminals, and the template for American decline.



Just ask @innoutburger, @Oracle, and the tens of thousands of… https://t.co/mXA2Z7KT55 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) February 16, 2026

As usual you'll notice that Democrats always talk about red states as a whole when referring to crime, because they don't want to single out Dem-run cities for obvious reasons:

We’re not gonna talk about which part of Tennessee has the violent crime problem, are we? https://t.co/BTZVhWvXoH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 16, 2026

That's why Dems stick to states and not certain cities:

Another Newsom self-own!

If Californians are overall happier, then why are so many leaving California? https://t.co/k7hsEVzLaz — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) February 16, 2026

Newsom won't answer that, but just to follow up, we asked Grok, "in the last few years, have more people moved from California to Tennessee, or from Tennessee to California?"

This was the answer:

In the last few years (roughly 2020 onward, with the most recent data covering periods up to 2024-2025), significantly more people have moved from California to Tennessee than from Tennessee to California. This has resulted in a substantial net flow of people toward Tennessee from California. Key evidence from reliable sources like U.S. Census Bureau data and related analyses shows: California has consistently ranked as one of the top outbound states for domestic migration, losing hundreds of thousands net each year (e.g., net domestic loss of around 229,000-239,000 in recent annual estimates for periods like 2023-2024 or 2024-2025).

Tennessee has been a strong inbound state, gaining tens of thousands net annually (e.g., +42,000 to +48,000 in recent years).

One more:

@grok how much does a 4 person family need to make in order to own a home in California and Tennessee? https://t.co/pp6CY85cPo — Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) February 16, 2026

Based on Feb 2026 median home prices (CA: $780K, TN: $386K), a family of 4 needs roughly $195,000 annual income to afford a home in California and $97,000 in Tennessee. This assumes 10% down, 30-year 6% mortgage, taxes/insurance, and housing <30% of income. Actual needs vary by… — Grok (@grok) February 16, 2026

Newsom tried, as usual, but failed miserably.

