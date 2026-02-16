Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi...
Gavin Newsom's BS About Calif. vs. Tenn. Gets NUKED by Marsha Blackburn and MANY Others (Including Grok)

Doug P. | 9:15 PM on February 16, 2026
Screenshotted meme

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is as usual spending a lot of time in places that are not his own state. Newsom was just in Germany at the Munich Security Conference and according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn he's going to be in Tennessee this coming weekend. If Newsom's trying to run for president he was reminded that Tennessee won't be taking part: 

There are times when Newsom should just not bother to respond, but of course he can never do that, so this was the comeback: 

This dude does nothing but gaslight. 

Blackburn responded accordingly: 

As usual you'll notice that Democrats always talk about red states as a whole when referring to crime, because they don't want to single out Dem-run cities for obvious reasons: 

That's why Dems stick to states and not certain cities: 

Another Newsom self-own!

Newsom won't answer that, but just to follow up, we asked Grok, "in the last few years, have more people moved from California to Tennessee, or from Tennessee to California?"

This was the answer:

In the last few years (roughly 2020 onward, with the most recent data covering periods up to 2024-2025), significantly more people have moved from California to Tennessee than from Tennessee to California. This has resulted in a substantial net flow of people toward Tennessee from California.

Key evidence from reliable sources like U.S. Census Bureau data and related analyses shows:

  • California has consistently ranked as one of the top outbound states for domestic migration, losing hundreds of thousands net each year (e.g., net domestic loss of around 229,000-239,000 in recent annual estimates for periods like 2023-2024 or 2024-2025).
  • Tennessee has been a strong inbound state, gaining tens of thousands net annually (e.g., +42,000 to +48,000 in recent years).
One more:

Newsom tried, as usual, but failed miserably. 

