Jake Tapper Cited Voter ID Polling to Chuck Schumer and the Pause Could NOT Have Been More Awkward

The Democrat approach to opposing the SAVE Act is to basically insult certain voting demographics when they insinuate that "people of color," poor folks and married women are too stupid to figure out how to vote if the new requirements pass Congress.

Chuck Schumer is at the forefront of Democrats who continue to claim that the SAVE Act would amount to "Jim Crow 2.0" for having the audacity of further securing U.S. elections and make sure only legal citizens are voting in federal elections.

CNN: About 83% of the American people, including Democrats, support voter ID laws.



Schumer: IT’S JIM CROW 2.0



🤡

pic.twitter.com/rZ98gK3NKY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2026

Yawwwwn. That's gotten old and ridiculous, Chuck.

Tapper: 83% of Americans including a majority of Democrats support voter ID.



Schumer: This is Jim Crow 2.0. MAGA doesn’t want poor people and people of color to vote.



He’s going to just keep saying this no matter how buffoonish and absurd he looks, because he wants non-citizens… pic.twitter.com/EhigP0mrSO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2026

"Buffoonish and absurd" describes Schumer perfectly. But you could tell by the long pause that Chuck wasn't expecting Tapper to hit him with how widely popular voter ID laws are. Schumer did a quick systems reboot.

This completely reset his hard drive.



As Chuck Schumer was spiraling over voter ID enforcement, Jake Tapper stopped him dead in his tracks with data he couldn’t brush off.



Schumer was stunned and he had to resort to the race card.



SCHUMER: “In our legislation, we say that ICE… pic.twitter.com/KSAZtHMfh9 — Overton (@overton_news) February 15, 2026

Everything boils down to the race/misogyny card when it comes to the Democrats.

Basically @SenSchumer is saying “poorer people and people of color” are so intellectually challenged they can’t even produce a birth certificate.



It’s a terrible message but it’s all they have, because we all know why they can’t ever support this. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 15, 2026

It’s insane when you think about it



Yet their voters don’t seem to give a sht — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2026

You'd think more Democrat voters would get insulted when the party leadership calls them morons, but apparently not.

There was a time when Schumer and other Dems were a little more honest, but these days they need millions of illegals in the country if they're going to save the party.

*****

