Jake Tapper Cited Voter ID Polling to Chuck Schumer and the Pause Could NOT Have Been More Awkward

Doug P. | 10:47 AM on February 16, 2026
Meme

The Democrat approach to opposing the SAVE Act is to basically insult certain voting demographics when they insinuate that "people of color," poor folks and married women are too stupid to figure out how to vote if the new requirements pass Congress. 

Chuck Schumer is at the forefront of Democrats who continue to claim that the SAVE Act would amount to "Jim Crow 2.0" for having the audacity of further securing U.S. elections and make sure only legal citizens are voting in federal elections. 

Yawwwwn. That's gotten old and ridiculous, Chuck. 

"Buffoonish and absurd" describes Schumer perfectly. But you could tell by the long pause that Chuck wasn't expecting Tapper to hit him with how widely popular voter ID laws are. Schumer did a quick systems reboot. 

Everything boils down to the race/misogyny card when it comes to the Democrats.

You'd think more Democrat voters would get insulted when the party leadership calls them morons, but apparently not. 

There was a time when Schumer and other Dems were a little more honest, but these days they need millions of illegals in the country if they're going to save the party. 

*****

