Byron York Spots Dems in Munich Fighting Billionaires and the Oligarchy in Their Own Hypocritical Way

Many Democrats have made their way to Munich, Germany for the Security Conference, and most of them are the "fight back against the oligarchy and billionaires" politicians we've seen offering takes like these:

Advertisement

Americans are being forced to live on the edge in an economy that is built to serve billionaires — not the working class. pic.twitter.com/vyPfdcbN2v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 11, 2025

Ripping health care from millions of Americans to make billionaires richer is sinful.



Republicans think they can pray on Sunday and prey on the most vulnerable in the dark of night Thursday — without people knowing. People will know — and Republicans will lose the House. pic.twitter.com/KdTawueJGT — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 22, 2025

Well, ripping babies out of their mothers' wombs and then accepting awards for championing the "cause" is also sinful, Nance.

Last month Sen. Mark Kelly slammed billionaires who can buy influence:

Citizens United made it easier for billionaires to buy influence and harder for Americans to be heard. It's time we do something about it. pic.twitter.com/HcD2hq0NMR — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) January 15, 2026

We get what the Democrats have been saying: "Billionaires BAD. Oligarchy BAD."

However, as Byron York posted earlier, exceptions do apply:

Alex Soros had a busy Munich Security Conference. pic.twitter.com/9d4ACcKFNU — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 16, 2026

It's "D"ifferent this time! We've seen a LOT of that lately.

Checking on his investments. — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) February 16, 2026

Yep! But Republican billionaires are a "threat to democracy," or something.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention their rank hypocrisy).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!