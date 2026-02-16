Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and...
Cringe Democrat Tries Writing Snarky Poem for Kristi Noem and WOOF, Was That...
DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in...
Jake Tapper Cited Voter ID Polling to Chuck Schumer and the Pause Could...
You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness...
DHS Thanks Hillary Clinton for Finally Sounding More Like Trump on Immigration and...
'Brand' New White Candace Owens Joins The Grift
Bad News: The Silence of the Lambs Has Been Canceled
Have Some Dignity: Fetterman Calls Out Dems and the Left Just Can't Deal
Lily Tang Williams Shares With Us Memories of Valentine's Day in Mao's Communist...
Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze
The Small Business Administration Plugs Entrepreneurship Week
Master of Projection: Obama Says Democrats Have It Hard Since They're Not Mean...

Byron York Spots Dems in Munich Fighting Billionaires and the Oligarchy in Their Own Hypocritical Way

Doug P. | 12:07 PM on February 16, 2026
Meme screenshot

Many Democrats have made their way to Munich, Germany for the Security Conference, and most of them are the "fight back against the oligarchy and billionaires" politicians we've seen offering takes like these: 

Well, ripping babies out of their mothers' wombs and then accepting awards for championing the "cause" is also sinful, Nance.

Last month Sen. Mark Kelly slammed billionaires who can buy influence: 

We get what the Democrats have been saying: "Billionaires BAD. Oligarchy BAD." 

However, as Byron York posted earlier, exceptions do apply: 

It's "D"ifferent this time! We've seen a LOT of that lately. 

Yep! But Republican billionaires are a "threat to democracy," or something. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention their rank hypocrisy). 

Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire
Sam J.
DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in Heated Back and Forth on Gender
Sam J.
You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY
Sam J.
Jake Tapper Cited Voter ID Polling to Chuck Schumer and the Pause Could NOT Have Been More Awkward
Doug P.
Bad News: The Silence of the Lambs Has Been Canceled
Aaron Walker

