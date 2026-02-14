Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers

It's always nice when we can find an example of a group on the Left suddenly being concerned about the stewardship of taxpayer dollars. The ICE surge in Minnesota is one such example, and it never even had to happen but for the illegal alien invasion the Biden administration invited and allowed.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is among those who would like everybody to focus on the price tag of the ICE surge and deportations while expecting us to ignore the damage mobs of agitators did in Minneapolis:

The ICE surge cost Minnesota businesses and taxpayers nearly half a billion dollars. pic.twitter.com/PyxncHewrn — Minnesota DFL (@MinnesotaDFL) February 13, 2026

Five hundred million? That might be considered a bad year for a Somalian daycare center in that state.

Now do the Somali fraud. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 14, 2026

Hey how much did the Somali fraud cost your state? — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 14, 2026

That’s like 0.000089% Somali fraud. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 14, 2026

So Minnesota can afford another 37 ICE surges before the cost is on par with Somalians? — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) February 14, 2026

Fair enough!

Minnesota legislators and lawmakers cost them 9 billion dollars. Fair trade if you ask me. https://t.co/UUl9wI0f20 — Robert Mancini (@RobertMancini77) February 14, 2026

Still laughing at the lack of self-awareness.



• Blew through a $19B surplus

• Raised taxes by another $9B

• Lost $9B+ to fraud

• Actively promoted strikes from spending money during Operation Metro Surge



The arsonists trying to shift the blame is objectively hilarious. https://t.co/YfuGJJOg4q — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 14, 2026

The ICE surge cost them nothing and actually brought them business & removed criminals



The state-sponsored insurrection led by Gov Walz Mayor Frey buried the city in chaos and mob violence costing businesses & taxpayers $$$ https://t.co/xw2A8pl9VN — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 14, 2026

If any "regular" person harbored criminal illegals and violently defied federal laws they'd be in jail right now, but somehow Walz and Frey haven't been held accountable... yet.

