VIP
NY Times Grabs a Mop for Media's 'Clean Up in Aisle AOC' After...
Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried...
VIP
Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed...
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at...
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a...
Democrats Shutdown The Government For Political Sideshow
Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About...
Gavin Newsom Seems to Have Forgotten His Warning About Trump Trying to Stay...
Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches...
Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Upset At DOJ for Charging Don Lemon, Worried About...
Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a...
Leave It to Leavitt: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says 'Fascist' Press Secretary Defended Her...

Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers

Doug P. | 3:07 PM on February 14, 2026
Meme screenshot

It's always nice when we can find an example of a group on the Left suddenly being concerned about the stewardship of taxpayer dollars. The ICE surge in Minnesota is one such example, and it never even had to happen but for the illegal alien invasion the Biden administration invited and allowed. 

Advertisement

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is among those who would like everybody to focus on the price tag of the ICE surge and deportations while expecting us to ignore the damage mobs of agitators did in Minneapolis: 

Five hundred million? That might be considered a bad year for a Somalian daycare center in that state.

Fair enough!

Recommended

Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If any "regular" person harbored criminal illegals and violently defied federal laws they'd be in jail right now, but somehow Walz and Frey haven't been held accountable... yet. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried to PROVE It)
Doug P.
NY Times Grabs a Mop for Media's 'Clean Up in Aisle AOC' After WFT Moments in Munich
Doug P.
Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About China and Taiwan
Grateful Calvin
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)
Doug P.
Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics Grateful Calvin
Advertisement