ABC News' Jon Karl Taken Aback That Kristi Noem Said 'the Right People' Should Be Voting in US Elections

Don't look now, but we have another phony controversy being passed around on the Left, and this one's based on comments that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made that aren't really very hard to figure out:

Kristi Noem: "When it gets to Election Day, we've been proactive to make sure we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country." pic.twitter.com/p6v6u1Nyhj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2026

Obviously Noem's talking about U.S. citizens being "the right people" to vote, and not the Democrats' coveted illegal alien demographic.

Sorry Democrats, your illegals won’t get to vote anymore. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 14, 2026

Well, yes, of course. The right people are actual citizens, and the right leaders are those who represent actual Americans. — John Galt (@USAPatriotBT) February 14, 2026

Now, if you're a self-proclaimed "journalist" like ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl, you could take this story one of three ways. A reporter trying to at least pretend not to be biased could A) Point out that it's most likely Noem was talking about U.S. citizens when she said "the right people." B) A journo could report that there are two sets of opinions about what she meant.

Or, in this case, the not surprising option C) Just instinctively take the Left's desired spin and give it more oxygen.

"C" is what Karl did here:

“… the right people voting, electing the right leaders …”



Extraordinary https://t.co/U2elVHDnOt — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 14, 2026

What's "extraordinary," media hack, is that we have an entire political party that is hellbent to prevent measures that will ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.

Yes. The right people would be the legal citizens. — Momo (@mcg0958) February 14, 2026

It's truly extraordinary to see we live in two separate realities when seeing these posts from the left. Any rational person knows she's talking about illegals voting. — Debates by The Dozens (@TheDozensMemes) February 14, 2026

"Rational person" being the key words there.

Right people = American Citizens

Right Leaders = non communists



Did that clear it up for you ? — ][V][ GoBlue ][V][ (@IVIGoBlue) February 14, 2026

"Journalist" Karl would just like everybody to insinuate that Noem is saying that the SAVE Act would disenfranchise citizen voters -- but somehow only Democrats -- because shilling for the Left is the default position of too many journos these days. It's easier than drawing the simpler conclusion that the Democrats don't want secure elections so illegals can vote.

