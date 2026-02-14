Mark Ruffalo Circulates Petition to Award Minneapolis the Nobel Peace Prize
Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel
VIP
NY Times Grabs a Mop for Media's 'Clean Up in Aisle AOC' After...
Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE...
Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried...
VIP
Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed...
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at...
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a...
Democrats Shutdown The Government For Political Sideshow
Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About...
Gavin Newsom Seems to Have Forgotten His Warning About Trump Trying to Stay...
Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches...
Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious...

ABC News' Jon Karl Taken Aback That Kristi Noem Said 'the Right People' Should Be Voting in US Elections

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on February 14, 2026
Journalism meme

Don't look now, but we have another phony controversy being passed around on the Left, and this one's based on comments that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made that aren't really very hard to figure out: 

Advertisement

Obviously Noem's talking about U.S. citizens being "the right people" to vote, and not the Democrats' coveted illegal alien demographic. 

Now, if you're a self-proclaimed "journalist" like ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl, you could take this story one of three ways. A reporter trying to at least pretend not to be biased could A) Point out that it's most likely Noem was talking about U.S. citizens when she said "the right people." B) A journo could report that there are two sets of opinions about what she meant. 

Or, in this case, the not surprising option C) Just instinctively take the Left's desired spin and give it more oxygen. 

"C" is what Karl did here: 

Recommended

Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers
Doug P.
Advertisement

What's "extraordinary," media hack, is that we have an entire political party that is hellbent to prevent measures that will ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in our elections. 

"Rational person" being the key words there.

"Journalist" Karl would just like everybody to insinuate that Noem is saying that the SAVE Act would disenfranchise citizen voters -- but somehow only Democrats -- because shilling for the Left is the default position of too many journos these days. It's easier than drawing the simpler conclusion that the Democrats don't want secure elections so illegals can vote. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers
Doug P.
Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel
Brett T.
Mark Ruffalo Circulates Petition to Award Minneapolis the Nobel Peace Prize
Brett T.
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried to PROVE It)
Doug P.
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers Doug P.
Advertisement