US Oil and Gas Assn. Notices They're a Useful Prop for Democrat Photo Ops but Otherwise Demonized

You would think that by now the Democrats would have given up on their "trying to come across as folksy while grilling some food" offerings but apparently they haven't gotten tired of the backfire yet.

The latest is from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who looks to be firing up a little bit of highway roadkill or something:

That ratioed post is right up there with Chuck Schumer's ode to food poisoning:

That's the most disgusting grill meat I have ever seen.



Whatever consultant is telling you all that posting photos of barbeques will make you relatable should be fired.



All it does is tell the world you've never been near a grill in your life. pic.twitter.com/tXLQDrdPgX — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 13, 2026

There have been a couple other Democrat grilling posts that have been comical.

I hope Democrat politicians never stop doing photo ops behind a grill pic.twitter.com/5qFPR6FgKv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2026

Considering what the Dems have been calling for over the last several years, the U.S. Oil & Gas Association is a bit tired of the hypocrisy:

Hmmm. If I am not mistaken



#1 Propane -

#2 Propane -

#3 Propane -

#4 Propane -



All four of these elected official have been vocal critics of our industry and have supported measures designed to put us out of business.



We are just a useful prop for their photo ops.... https://t.co/KFSwMzy3KL — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) February 13, 2026

Lots of things are "a useful prop for their photo ops," including this.

Sacrifices to lifestyles and wallets are only meant for peasants, not the "elites". — James Vanderhall (@JamesVanderhal2) February 13, 2026

SO true.

