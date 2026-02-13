BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates...


US Oil and Gas Assn. Notices They're a Useful Prop for Democrat Photo Ops but Otherwise Demonized

Doug P. | 2:07 PM on February 13, 2026
screenshot

You would think that by now the Democrats would have given up on their "trying to come across as folksy while grilling some food" offerings but apparently they haven't gotten tired of the backfire yet.

The latest is from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who looks to be firing up a little bit of highway roadkill or something:

That ratioed post is right up there with Chuck Schumer's ode to food poisoning: 

There have been a couple other Democrat grilling posts that have been comical.

Considering what the Dems have been calling for over the last several years, the U.S. Oil & Gas Association is a bit tired of the hypocrisy: 

Lots of things are "a useful prop for their photo ops," including this. 

SO true.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and climate change hypocrisy.

