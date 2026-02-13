HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injusti...
Lee Zeldin Reality Nukes Alarmist BS From Dems and Media After Trump Ended Obama-Era Eco Regs

Doug P. | 9:30 AM on February 13, 2026
Rebecca Droke/Pool Photo via AP, File

The Environmental Protection Agency under Trump rescinding the endangerment finding that was put into place during the Obama administration has the media doing its predictable "we're all gonna die now" thing:

CNN reported that Trump "dealt a deadly blow to the EPA's ability to regulate pollution." In fact it's more of a "deadly blow" to those who have been using climate change alarmism to line a lot of pockets.

ABC News' David Muir knows that carrying water for the Democrats is his job and he was all over it yesterday:

Imagine saying "regulate climate" without feeling any sense of shame or embarrassment. 

But the media's just helping Democrats like Barack Obama, who put the endangerment finding in place: 

You can't have an eco gravy train coming to an end without triggering Al Gore, whose predictions have been continuously wrong and yet he's still at it: 

EPA chief Lee Zeldin reminded Democrats and the media how we got here, and ironically it was because of the "No Kings" party in power at the time acting unilaterally without Congress: 

The full post from Zeldin:

The Obama Admin couldn’t get the votes needed in Congress to amend the Clean Air Act and regulate greenhouse gases, so without hesitation they decided to just ignore the law and jam through trillions in regulatory costs on the American people.  

The Trump Admin is proudly following the law, saving $1.3 TRILLION for the American people, lowering new car costs by over $2,400 per vehicle, and getting rid of the climate participation trophy for manufacturers to install Obama Switches that shut vehicles off at red lights and stop signs. Period.

Well, that's not very surprising considering we're talking about the ex president who said his policies would cause energy costs to "necessarily skyrocket," ostensibly helping force people into "green" energy options. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track and the kinds of insane Democrat policies that had been weighing it down are being removed. 

