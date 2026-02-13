Lee Zeldin Reality Nukes Alarmist BS From Dems and Media After Trump Ended Obama-Era Eco Regs

The Environmental Protection Agency under Trump rescinding the endangerment finding that was put into place during the Obama administration has the media doing its predictable "we're all gonna die now" thing:

The unhinged fearmongering about President Trump rescinding the endangerment finding needs to be studied, mocked, and understood for what it is: propaganda from the climate cult. https://t.co/28488U3Yri pic.twitter.com/q4ZhWMM8cP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 13, 2026

CNN reported that Trump "dealt a deadly blow to the EPA's ability to regulate pollution." In fact it's more of a "deadly blow" to those who have been using climate change alarmism to line a lot of pockets.

ABC News' David Muir knows that carrying water for the Democrats is his job and he was all over it yesterday:

WATCH: ABC’s David Muir stokes fear in America:



“President Trump has repealed U.S. power to regulate climate in this country. The President officially rejecting the science. … this is not only dangerous for the environment but for your health.” pic.twitter.com/jIpbDR1GCu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 13, 2026

Imagine saying "regulate climate" without feeling any sense of shame or embarrassment.

But the media's just helping Democrats like Barack Obama, who put the endangerment finding in place:

Today, the Trump administration repealed the endangerment finding: the ruling that served as the basis for limits on tailpipe emissions and power plant rules. Without it, we’ll be less safe, less healthy and less able to fight climate change — all so the fossil fuel industry can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 12, 2026

You can't have an eco gravy train coming to an end without triggering Al Gore, whose predictions have been continuously wrong and yet he's still at it:

The Trump Administration is once again trying to deny science and reality – this time, by throwing out the well-established research connecting the climate crisis to public health.



While the Trump Administration can try to ignore the climate crisis, it’s painfully clear that the… — Al Gore (@algore) February 12, 2026

EPA chief Lee Zeldin reminded Democrats and the media how we got here, and ironically it was because of the "No Kings" party in power at the time acting unilaterally without Congress:

The Obama Admin couldn’t get the votes needed in Congress to amend the Clean Air Act and regulate greenhouse gases, so without hesitation they decided to just ignore the law and jam through trillions in regulatory costs on the American people.



The Trump Admin is proudly… https://t.co/jyhrtBjwsa — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 12, 2026

The full post from Zeldin:

The Obama Admin couldn’t get the votes needed in Congress to amend the Clean Air Act and regulate greenhouse gases, so without hesitation they decided to just ignore the law and jam through trillions in regulatory costs on the American people. The Trump Admin is proudly following the law, saving $1.3 TRILLION for the American people, lowering new car costs by over $2,400 per vehicle, and getting rid of the climate participation trophy for manufacturers to install Obama Switches that shut vehicles off at red lights and stop signs. Period.

Well, that's not very surprising considering we're talking about the ex president who said his policies would cause energy costs to "necessarily skyrocket," ostensibly helping force people into "green" energy options.

