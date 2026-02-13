ABC News Reports This Inflation Update Is 'Defying Fears' (Stoked by Dems and the Media)

We've now heard Democrats and their media cohorts for over a year warn that we're on the verge of a "Trump crash" and possibly even another recession or depression because of this administration's policies, including tariffs. Meanwhile, as usual, reality isn't matching up to the Democrats' gaslighting.

Advertisement

Today's example is the latest inflation news:

According to CNN, inflation is down to 2.4 percent. "This is some encouraging news on the cost of living," said Matt Egan. "Inflation took a big step in the right direction to start the year off." "Consumer prices up by 2.4 percent year over year. That is an improvement from 2.7 percent in December," Egan continued, "that beat expectations which were for 2.5 percent. In fact, this is a new eight-month low for annual inflation." "Month-over-month, prices up by 0.2 percent, also a step in the right direction, also beating expectation," Egan added.

And just like that, some media outlets that tried to help the Dems spread economic fear about Trump's policies are now reduced to reporting that those fears have been defied. Here's ABC News doing that very thing:

JUST IN: Inflation cooled in January, dropping price increases to their lowest level in nine months and defying fears of a tariff-induced hike in overall costs. https://t.co/jnACVd3i0s pic.twitter.com/kNZ08mdXWM — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2026

That's a cute take considering ABC News has been among media outlets trying to spread the fear.

“defying fears” ginned up by who exactly? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 13, 2026

They almost seem disappointed.

Who stoked those fears? Can we never listen to them again? — elemenop718 (@elemenop718) February 13, 2026

Charles Payne knows that game that was being played:

This week saw a nonstop stream of articles and research reports on the impact of tariffs. The plan was to permeate the air with negativity and set up a "moment of gruth" with a hot CPI report this morning.



The scheme backfired again.



CPI was better than expected and much… — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 13, 2026

Sorry this is happening to you, lib media.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying as much water as possible for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!