ABC News Reports This Inflation Update Is 'Defying Fears' (Stoked by Dems and the Media)

Doug P. | 11:57 AM on February 13, 2026
Twitchy

We've now heard Democrats and their media cohorts for over a year warn that we're on the verge of a "Trump crash" and possibly even another recession or depression because of this administration's policies, including tariffs. Meanwhile, as usual, reality isn't matching up to the Democrats' gaslighting. 

Today's example is the latest inflation news

According to CNN, inflation is down to 2.4 percent.

"This is some encouraging news on the cost of living," said Matt Egan. "Inflation took a big step in the right direction to start the year off."

"Consumer prices up by 2.4 percent year over year. That is an improvement from 2.7 percent in December," Egan continued, "that beat expectations which were for 2.5 percent. In fact, this is a new eight-month low for annual inflation."

"Month-over-month, prices up by 0.2 percent, also a step in the right direction, also beating expectation," Egan added.

And just like that, some media outlets that tried to help the Dems spread economic fear about Trump's policies are now reduced to reporting that those fears have been defied. Here's ABC News doing that very thing: 

HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injustices a MUST-Read
Sam J.
That's a cute take considering ABC News has been among media outlets trying to spread the fear. 

They almost seem disappointed.

Charles Payne knows that game that was being played:

Sorry this is happening to you, lib media. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying as much water as possible for the Democrats. 

