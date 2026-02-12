Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs Caused in Minnesota

After the ICE surge in Minneapolis began, the Democrats started encouraging mobs to try and block officers from enforcing immigration laws by any means necessary. The result was rioting, destroyed property and it even led to a couple of deaths. This was all due to the extreme rhetoric from the Left (one example being Gov. Walz calling ICE a "gestapo").

Meanwhile, this is what ICE was accomplishing in Minnesota over the objection and interference from Democrats who never met a criminal illegal they wouldn't try to protect:

"ICE here in this state have located 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children — children that the last Administration lost and weren't even looking for," says @RealTomHoman in Minnesota.



"That's because of the leadership of President Trump [that] these children were located." pic.twitter.com/iKeBcZsXPk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

NEW: Per DHS, ICE arrests in the sanctuary state of Minnesota yesterday alone include a Vietnamese illegal alien convicted of murder, an illegal alien from the Marshall Islands w/ 24 criminal convictions, and multiple convicted drug traffickers.



Per DHS, they include:



Hien… pic.twitter.com/3TQpqZJGhj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 16, 2026

Combine all that with the fraud that's been getting exposed in Tim Walz's Minnesota and he's running one heck of a state.

Add it up and things get even more maddening, because Walz is demanding that U.S. taxpayers be on the hook for cleaning up the mess he helped create in his state:

Tim Walz wants US taxpayers to pay his state for damages:



"The federal government needs to pay for what they broke here."



Unfreakingreal. pic.twitter.com/UC9b4NxnxF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2026

Here's how we heard that: "Send us more money that can be stolen."

Just deduct the money for any damages from the $19 billion you allowed to be stolen. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) February 12, 2026

I agree with Tim Walz on one thing, there needs to be accountability for what happened.



He should be arrested and tried for his malfeasance & abject failures in office. https://t.co/6dvaSDGEmm — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) February 12, 2026

Walz continues to try and project everything he's been all about onto Trump and nobody's buying it.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda, all while lefties like Tim Walz whine about it.

