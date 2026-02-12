That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fug...
Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs Caused in Minnesota

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on February 12, 2026
Meme

After the ICE surge in Minneapolis began, the Democrats started encouraging mobs to try and block officers from enforcing immigration laws by any means necessary. The result was rioting, destroyed property and it even led to a couple of deaths. This was all due to the extreme rhetoric from the Left (one example being Gov. Walz calling ICE a "gestapo"). 

Meanwhile, this is what ICE was accomplishing in Minnesota over the objection and interference from Democrats who never met a criminal illegal they wouldn't try to protect:

Combine all that with the fraud that's been getting exposed in Tim Walz's Minnesota and he's running one heck of a state.

Add it up and things get even more maddening, because Walz is demanding that U.S. taxpayers be on the hook for cleaning up the mess he helped create in his state: 

Here's how we heard that: "Send us more money that can be stolen." 

Walz continues to try and project everything he's been all about onto Trump and nobody's buying it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda, all while lefties like Tim Walz whine about it.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable.

