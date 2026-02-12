We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from...
So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in Order to Vote No on a Photo ID Bill

Doug P. | 1:33 PM on February 12, 2026
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Yesterday the House of Representatives passed the SAVE Act, and one could say it was a "bipartisan" vote but just barely: 

Democrats of course would like everybody to think that proof of citizenship and voter ID will prevent people from voting, but for some reason they don't make that claim about lots of other things: 

The only people who seem to oppose voter ID are current and former elected Democrats, who claim it would disenfranchise people. Chuck Schumer even called the SAVE Act "Jim Crow 2.0."

Republican Rep. Michael Cloud helped the Democrat narrative by proving that photo ID requirements do in fact disenfranchise people, even members of Congress. Just kidding!

The Dems can figure this out when they really need to:

Zero Dems were disenfranchised? Go figure: 

Wow, that's "Jim Crow 2.0" right there!

It's almost like the Dems are totally full of BS. Everybody knows why they really oppose the SAVE Act -- it'll "disenfranchise" people who shouldn't be voting in the first place. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, which is why the Democrats are pulling out all the stops to block the SAVE Act (and we all know why).

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

