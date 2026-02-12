So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in Order to Vote No on a Photo ID Bill

Yesterday the House of Representatives passed the SAVE Act, and one could say it was a "bipartisan" vote but just barely:

From colleague Kelly Phares. House passes SAVE Act, 218-213. Only 1 Dem voted yes — Rep Cuellar (D-TX) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 11, 2026

Democrats of course would like everybody to think that proof of citizenship and voter ID will prevent people from voting, but for some reason they don't make that claim about lots of other things:

Poll after poll shows 80–90% of Americans support proof of citizenship and voter ID to vote in American elections. This is COMMON SENSE.



You need an ID to drive.

To open a bank account.

To buy cold medicine.

To get government benefits.

Even to get into the Democrat National… pic.twitter.com/NdTsgiJSyD — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 11, 2026

The only people who seem to oppose voter ID are current and former elected Democrats, who claim it would disenfranchise people. Chuck Schumer even called the SAVE Act "Jim Crow 2.0."

Republican Rep. Michael Cloud helped the Democrat narrative by proving that photo ID requirements do in fact disenfranchise people, even members of Congress. Just kidding!

The Dems can figure this out when they really need to:

Notable that 213 Democrats just used their congressional photo ID to vote NO on a voter ID bill. pic.twitter.com/p9tFtoTlv6 — Rep. Michael Cloud (@RepMichaelCloud) February 11, 2026

Zero Dems were disenfranchised? Go figure:

For reference, this is how we vote in the US House:



1) Insert photo ID

2) Press button https://t.co/55VpURwaTh pic.twitter.com/yNVsyCBKib — Rep. Michael Cloud (@RepMichaelCloud) February 12, 2026

Wow, that's "Jim Crow 2.0" right there!

But are you not concerned those poor democrat congressmen don’t know how to get an ID? — Matt From Florida (@MatTalksTooMuch) February 12, 2026

It's almost like the Dems are totally full of BS. Everybody knows why they really oppose the SAVE Act -- it'll "disenfranchise" people who shouldn't be voting in the first place.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, which is why the Democrats are pulling out all the stops to block the SAVE Act (and we all know why).

