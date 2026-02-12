Daily Beast's Repeated Attempts to Tie CBS Evening News Anchor to Trump Are PEAK Hilarious Desperation

Sen. John Fetterman Is Lone Democrat to Vote to Advance DHS Funding Bill
Doug P. | 4:12 PM on February 12, 2026
Twitchy

Our next story comes with a beverage warning because the media desperation, specifically in this case from The Daily Beast, has reached hilarious proportions.

CBS has a fairly new Nightly News anchor, and somebody isn't happy so far with the level of pro-Dem propaganda they've seen (and there HAS been some). 

The new anchor is "MAGA-coded," or something: 

Somebody wants Dan Rather back.

And the attempt to tie the CBS Nightly News anchor to MAGA couldn't be more pitifully funny. 

Yeah, there was just so much pro-MAGA in that story (cue massive eye roll). 

Yep. If you're not a full-blown propagandist for the Left, you're "MAGA-coded." 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

