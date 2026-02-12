Daily Beast's Repeated Attempts to Tie CBS Evening News Anchor to Trump Are PEAK Hilarious Desperation

Our next story comes with a beverage warning because the media desperation, specifically in this case from The Daily Beast, has reached hilarious proportions.

CBS has a fairly new Nightly News anchor, and somebody isn't happy so far with the level of pro-Dem propaganda they've seen (and there HAS been some).

Advertisement

The new anchor is "MAGA-coded," or something:

The Daily Beast is very, very committed to this bit. pic.twitter.com/qhoHn4ytd8 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 12, 2026

Somebody wants Dan Rather back.

And the attempt to tie the CBS Nightly News anchor to MAGA couldn't be more pitifully funny.

Wow, calling CBS Evening News right now "MAGA-Coded" is

PANTS

ON

FIRE

lying. https://t.co/EvWBejGK3J — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 12, 2026

Ah, yes. The MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor is putting out stories like this: https://t.co/5G5C6yTtL7 https://t.co/a0r5kAas26 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 12, 2026

Yeah, there was just so much pro-MAGA in that story (cue massive eye roll).

Dokoupil is no further to the right than Peter Jennings or Tom Brokaw were just two-decades ago....which is to say, comfortably left of center. — WSG (@WScottGordon) February 12, 2026

They are admitting that they do not even acknowledge unbiased journalism. You either push the left's agenda or you are "MAGA-coded", whatever that is.



The death throes are hilarious. Can you even imagine how outraged they are all day long about losing 100% of the narrative… — John Malverne (@JohnMalverne) February 12, 2026

Yep. If you're not a full-blown propagandist for the Left, you're "MAGA-coded."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!