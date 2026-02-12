Barack Obama's Attempt to Sink the SAVE Act Is NOT Going Well (Thanks to a Poll and This Video Flashback)

Democrats are desperate to block the SAVE Act, which would, among other things, require common sense measures like providing proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections.

Former President Barack Obama is of course among lefties pretending that this would be unfair to minorities and women, but he never slams similar requirements for driving, buying alcohol or flying on an airplane. Go figure.

We all know the real reason Democrats oppose the SAVE Act, but Obama would rather everybody believe this is the case:

Republicans are still trying to pass the SAVE Act—a bill that would make it harder to vote and disenfranchise millions of Americans. Join @RedistrictAct and tell your member of Congress to vote no: https://t.co/Cc4JHKr73Q pic.twitter.com/tUyxEbYJ0y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 11, 2026

Back in 2012 Obama didn't seem to have a huge complaint about having to provide ID where he cast his ballot:

Isn’t this a photo of you… showing your ID to vote? https://t.co/7say8BwgTi pic.twitter.com/Gla7MO1wW6 — Will Mascaro 🇺🇸 (@thewillmascaro) February 12, 2026

Why yes... yes it is:

Gee, that didn't seem very difficult.

The vast majority of people in both parties simply aren't buying the Dem BS about the SAVE Act:

The people who oppose voter ID seem to be current and former elected Democrats.

Oh ffs, crawl back under your rock and shut up. Saying that women, minorities, etc are too stupid, weak, or lacking in agency to get basic documentation is such a terrible take. You continue to be insufferable and a blight on our nation. Go away. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 12, 2026

More people should be getting insulted when somebody like Obama basically says they are too stupid to figure out how to get an ID and provide proof of citizenship in order to vote (or do any number of other things).

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and we all know the reason that the Democrats are vehemently opposed to voter ID requirements.

