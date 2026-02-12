We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from...
So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in...
BOOMITY: Scott Jennings Reveals UGLY Truth About Democrats and Voter ID and Abby...
'Getting Your ID for Dummies' Post ENDS Every Despicable Lie Democrats Have Told...
LOOK on Keith Ellison's FACE After Sen. Ron Johnson ENDS Him in VICIOUS...
VIP
About That Axios Report Saying a Year Into Trump's 2nd Term Most Voters...
Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to...
'Desperate COW DOOKEY!' Crazy-Eyed Dem’s Claims About Voter ID in Pennsylvania Set off...
Tom Homan Gives a STUNNING Update on What ICE Located in Minnesota (Over...
BRUTAL Open Letter to Hakeem Jeffries About His Epstein Connections and More a...
Never Trump Toad Tries RUNNING (Locks Down) After Nasty Post About John Ekdahl's...
Take a Bow! Percentage of Americans Who Have Trust in Media Nears the...
AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock...
VIP
Chris Murphy's Posts Are ALWAYS Dumb, but THIS Trump Post Proves He WANTS...

Barack Obama's Attempt to Sink the SAVE Act Is NOT Going Well (Thanks to a Poll and This Video Flashback)

Doug P. | 12:31 PM on February 12, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrats are desperate to block the SAVE Act, which would, among other things, require common sense measures like providing proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections. 

Advertisement

Former President Barack Obama is of course among lefties pretending that this would be unfair to minorities and women, but he never slams similar requirements for driving, buying alcohol or flying on an airplane. Go figure.

We all know the real reason Democrats oppose the SAVE Act, but Obama would rather everybody believe this is the case: 

Back in 2012 Obama didn't seem to have a huge complaint about having to provide ID where he cast his ballot: 

Why yes... yes it is:

Recommended

Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape
justmindy
Advertisement

Gee, that didn't seem very difficult.

The vast majority of people in both parties simply aren't buying the Dem BS about the SAVE Act:

The people who oppose voter ID seem to be current and former elected Democrats. 

More people should be getting insulted when somebody like Obama basically says they are too stupid to figure out how to get an ID and provide proof of citizenship in order to vote (or do any number of other things). 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and we all know the reason that the Democrats are vehemently opposed to voter ID requirements. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape
justmindy
BOOMITY: Scott Jennings Reveals UGLY Truth About Democrats and Voter ID and Abby Phillip Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from Dem Rep. Hillary Scholten Is a DOOZY
Sam J.
So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in Order to Vote No on a Photo ID Bill
Doug P.
BRUTAL Open Letter to Hakeem Jeffries About His Epstein Connections and More a DAMNING (EPIC) Must-READ
Sam J.
LOOK on Keith Ellison's FACE After Sen. Ron Johnson ENDS Him in VICIOUS Back and Forth Says It All -WATCH
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape justmindy
Advertisement