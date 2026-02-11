Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How He's Using the Justice System

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin is one of the so-called "Seditious Six" who might be feeling a little more emboldened now that a grand jury declined to indict certain members of Congress who advised U.S. servicemembers to ignore "illegal orders" from the Commander in Chief. Presumably those Dems define an "illegal order" as anything Trump has the military do that the Left doesn't like (which is almost everything).

Because being a TDS-addled Democrat means having the luxury of not carrying the burden of having any self-awareness whatsoever, Sen. Slotkin became the latest Dem to hope that nobody remembers what happened over the course of the previous several years:

.@ElissaSlotkin: "Let’s call it for what it is, the President is using our justice system to weaponize against his perceived enemies." pic.twitter.com/nxfJNy4Vmu — CSPAN (@cspan) February 11, 2026

Gee, where would Trump have ever gotten THAT idea!?

And all the Democrats in the Biden years did nothing to put Trump and his supporters in jail? https://t.co/rqFTiLceqz — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 11, 2026

They really hope nobody remembers. We do.

They act like we haven’t been alive for the past 8 years. It’s wild. — duke (@onlyhardtakes) February 11, 2026

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when they do it!

