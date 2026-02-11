Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How He's Using the Justice System

Doug P. | 4:05 PM on February 11, 2026
Meme screenshot

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin is one of the so-called "Seditious Six" who might be feeling a little more emboldened now that a grand jury declined to indict certain members of Congress who advised U.S. servicemembers to ignore "illegal orders" from the Commander in Chief. Presumably those Dems define an "illegal order" as anything Trump has the military do that the Left doesn't like (which is almost everything). 

Because being a TDS-addled Democrat means having the luxury of not carrying the burden of having any self-awareness whatsoever, Sen. Slotkin became the latest Dem to hope that nobody remembers what happened over the course of the previous several years: 

Gee, where would Trump have ever gotten THAT idea!? 

They really hope nobody remembers. We do.

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when they do it!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lawfare. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

