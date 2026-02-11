Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit...
Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of...
Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails Whi...
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic...
VIP
Lame Claim: Governor Tim Walz Says Forget the Feds, Prosecuting Fraud in Minnesota...
Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He’s No Moderate Democrat While...
VIP
Woman Says If You Are White, You Cannot Trust Your Own Thinking on...
Facelifts and ‘Fascist’ Grift: Lefty Podcast Jennifer Welch Cuts Promo Ad for Upcoming...
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d...
Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in...
NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth...

Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump Has Cleaned Up

Doug P. | 9:39 AM on February 11, 2026
Harris screenshot meme

Well before Joe Biden became the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2020, he made it clear that the Left would invite and allow a full-blown border invasion if they took back the White House: 

Advertisement

Biden subsequently ended up in the White House alongside President Autopen, and, well, you know what happened next.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller had a flashback via Fox News' Bill Melugin to show just how massive the mess was that had to be cleaned up (and that effort continues): 

Oh, we remember: 

Recommended

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Advertisement

Crazy, not to mention treasonous on the part of Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and others in that administration. 

How far we've come since then: 

Confirmation that we didn't need new legislation, just a new president. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime
Grateful Calvin
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In
Brett T.
Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of Women' From Voting
Grateful Calvin
Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails While FL Thrives
justmindy
Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't Stop Simping for Eileen Gu
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges justmindy
Advertisement