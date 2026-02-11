Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump Has Cleaned Up

Well before Joe Biden became the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2020, he made it clear that the Left would invite and allow a full-blown border invasion if they took back the White House:

Biden subsequently ended up in the White House alongside President Autopen, and, well, you know what happened next.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller had a flashback via Fox News' Bill Melugin to show just how massive the mess was that had to be cleaned up (and that effort continues):

Always remember what they did. https://t.co/jvRq9O6l6O — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 10, 2026

Oh, we remember:

BREAKING: Our @FoxNews drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, where it appears the mass of migrants has expanded once again.

Stunning visuals. More than 11,000 under the bridge as of yesterday w/ more streaming in. Expect that number to be bigger today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/phnep2MWz8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2021

Crazy, not to mention treasonous on the part of Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and others in that administration.

How far we've come since then:

The Trump Effect:



“Unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2025 plummeted to the lowest annual level since the early 1970s, amid the Trump administration's sweeping clampdown on illegal immigration.”https://t.co/mhhQBLqO0j pic.twitter.com/5zIZZ15EoK — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 7, 2025

Confirmation that we didn't need new legislation, just a new president.

