Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown
Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has...
Ilhan Omar's Somalia Lie EXPOSED (With Receipts)
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How...
Jerry Nadler Caught Snoozing As Pam Bondi Testimony Gets Fiery
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem...
VIP
Dems' 'Trump Crash' BS About the Economy Takes ANOTHER Hit (This Time on...
Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files...
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly...
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...

Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?

Doug P. | 5:11 PM on February 11, 2026
ImgFlip

There were a lot of fireworks today at a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Attorney General Pam Bondi was testifying. The Democrat theatrics about the Epstein files were off the charts, but we'll kick this story off with some of the information GOP Rep. Andy Biggs read into the congressional record: 

Advertisement

The Democrats would rather these kinds of things not be reported very much (and much of the media will try and help them bury it all): 

Biggs: "Bombshell new docs show Trump called police about Epstein in 2006." 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection." 

Biggs: "Plaskett defends Biden administration decision not to release Epstein files." 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection." 

Biggs: "Why weren't they released during the Biden administration?" 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection." 

Biggs: "House Democrat Stacy Plaskett exchanged texts with Epstein during 2019 congressional hearing." 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection." 

Biggs: "New York judge allows Epstein victims' claims against Plaskett to proceed." 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection." 

Biggs: "Hakeem Jeffries solicited funding from Epstein in 2013 after financier was convicted child sex offender." 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection." 

Biggs: "Jeffrey Epstein was invited to Dem fundraising dinner and to get to know Hakeem Jeffries by firm working with Brooklyn's Barak." 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection." 

Biggs: "An email from Leslie Groff to Jeffrey Epstein, uh, concerning Hakeem Jeffries-" 

Jim Jordan: "Without-" 

Biggs: "fundraising. Uh, Epstein file says Biden was replaced in 2019, question mark?" 

Jim Jordan: "Without objection."

Recommended

Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has 'Ample Evidence'
Brett T.
Advertisement

But there's something else the Democrats would like everybody to forget about.

Hence today's Dem theatrics. 

Pramila Jayapal is also among Dems doing some manufactured pearl clutching: 

The problem?

Democrats hope nobody remembers that when they had control of the White House and Congress, they did NOTHING about any of this: 

We're guessing the network nightly newscasts won't go out of their way to point out that the Democrat level of disinterest was pretty high back when Biden and President Autopen were in office. 

Advertisement

Strange, right? Now the Republicans are trying to block everything? Go figure. 

We're totally shocked. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has 'Ample Evidence'
Brett T.
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies
Doug P.
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How He's Using the Justice System
Doug P.
Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files Release Is Backfiring on Dems
Doug P.
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Doug P.
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has 'Ample Evidence' Brett T.
Advertisement