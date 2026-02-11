Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?

There were a lot of fireworks today at a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Attorney General Pam Bondi was testifying. The Democrat theatrics about the Epstein files were off the charts, but we'll kick this story off with some of the information GOP Rep. Andy Biggs read into the congressional record:

BREAKING: Rep. Andy Biggs just submitted SEVERAL things into the record via a Unanimous Consent, and it TRUTH NUKES about Dems and Epstein that they don't want anyone to know:



Biggs: "Bombshell new docs show Trump called police about Epstein in 2006."

Jim Jordan: "Without… pic.twitter.com/kKKAFNKGgb — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 11, 2026

The Democrats would rather these kinds of things not be reported very much (and much of the media will try and help them bury it all):

Biggs: "Bombshell new docs show Trump called police about Epstein in 2006." Jim Jordan: "Without objection." Biggs: "Plaskett defends Biden administration decision not to release Epstein files." Jim Jordan: "Without objection." Biggs: "Why weren't they released during the Biden administration?" Jim Jordan: "Without objection." Biggs: "House Democrat Stacy Plaskett exchanged texts with Epstein during 2019 congressional hearing." Jim Jordan: "Without objection." Biggs: "New York judge allows Epstein victims' claims against Plaskett to proceed." Jim Jordan: "Without objection." Biggs: "Hakeem Jeffries solicited funding from Epstein in 2013 after financier was convicted child sex offender." Jim Jordan: "Without objection." Biggs: "Jeffrey Epstein was invited to Dem fundraising dinner and to get to know Hakeem Jeffries by firm working with Brooklyn's Barak." Jim Jordan: "Without objection." Biggs: "An email from Leslie Groff to Jeffrey Epstein, uh, concerning Hakeem Jeffries-" Jim Jordan: "Without-" Biggs: "fundraising. Uh, Epstein file says Biden was replaced in 2019, question mark?" Jim Jordan: "Without objection."

But there's something else the Democrats would like everybody to forget about.

Hence today's Dem theatrics.

There is no way a sitting congressperson just accused an ENTIRE political party of being pedophile protectors.



Remind us again WHICH PARTY RELEASED THE FILES?!



She’s insufferable. pic.twitter.com/HXK0MAPFZ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2026

Pramila Jayapal is also among Dems doing some manufactured pearl clutching:

REP. JAYAPAL on Epstein Files response: "Nobody should follow the United States' lead on this because we are doing absolutely nothing. We're allowing these people to get away with it and it is outrageous."



🎥: @AndiNapier pic.twitter.com/DZJS1WY1da — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2026

The problem?

Democrats hope nobody remembers that when they had control of the White House and Congress, they did NOTHING about any of this:

The DOJ has had most of these files for over a decade, and even the most recent stuff is seven years old.



Democrats had the ability to prosecute anyone they wanted for four years. Jayapal never once questioned why the Biden administration didn’t.



This is all theater. https://t.co/wvkBTxEkDg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 11, 2026

We're guessing the network nightly newscasts won't go out of their way to point out that the Democrat level of disinterest was pretty high back when Biden and President Autopen were in office.

During Biden's term (2021-2025), no major congressional hearings on Epstein occurred, per records. Court-ordered unsealing of some documents happened in 2023-2024 (e.g., Giuffre v. Maxwell case), but no executive releases by his admin due to ongoing probes. Few tweets from… — Grok (@grok) February 11, 2026

Strange, right? Now the Republicans are trying to block everything? Go figure.

It's their Trump 2nd Term Russia. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2026

We're totally shocked.

*****

