Jonathan Turley Spots Major 'ID Requirements Are Jim Crow 2.0' Hypocrisy at Dem Senator's Event

Doug P. | 9:51 AM on February 09, 2026
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

The desperate Democrat attempts to block voter ID requirements continue, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling the common sense measure "Jim Crow 2.0." Schumer recently made that claim while CNN rolled some graphics about how many Americans support voter ID and made it awkward for him:

Advertisement

Jonathan Turley later spotted two incredibly ridiculous but on-brand for the Dems things that took place.

First off Rep. Jamie Raskin added "it's sexist" to the list of Democrat reasons to oppose voter ID: 

Then there's Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is of course also vehemently opposed to ID requirements and the SAVE Act... but there are exceptions to that, as Turley noted here:

Well, there it is!

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., asked attendees at a campaign event Saturday to show government-issued photo ID, even while opposing similar standards for voters in federal elections.

Email confirmation information for an Ossoff rally in Atlanta detailed that "a matching government-issued ID will be verified against the RSVP list by name to enter."

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who is running against Ossoff for a Senate seat in 2026, blasted what he called a double standard.

There's no hypocrisy and double standards quite like Democrat hypocrisy and double standards!

Exactly.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and hypocrisy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

