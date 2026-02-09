Jonathan Turley Spots Major 'ID Requirements Are Jim Crow 2.0' Hypocrisy at Dem Senator's Event

The desperate Democrat attempts to block voter ID requirements continue, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling the common sense measure "Jim Crow 2.0." Schumer recently made that claim while CNN rolled some graphics about how many Americans support voter ID and made it awkward for him:

Chuck Schumer doubles down on saying commonsense voter ID is "right-wing" "Jim Crow 2.0" as a screen shows overwhelming support between Republicans and Democrats.



Total moron. pic.twitter.com/sg7NRdMZ5g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2026

Jonathan Turley later spotted two incredibly ridiculous but on-brand for the Dems things that took place.

First off Rep. Jamie Raskin added "it's sexist" to the list of Democrat reasons to oppose voter ID:

This week, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) offered a bizarre argument against Voter ID: the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, if passed, would likely violate the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. It is an entirely meritless suggestion ... https://t.co/3Ui1JeCmCq — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2026

...With polling showing over 80 percent of Americans in favor of voter ID laws, it is hard to come up with reasons why you need an ID to board a plane but not vote in a federal election... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2026

Then there's Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is of course also vehemently opposed to ID requirements and the SAVE Act... but there are exceptions to that, as Turley noted here:

...That was particularly glaring this week when Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) required people to show an ID to attend his campaign events after opposing an ID requirement to vote. So if you want to hear Ossoff speak against voter ID, you will have to show your ID. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2026

Well, there it is!

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., asked attendees at a campaign event Saturday to show government-issued photo ID, even while opposing similar standards for voters in federal elections. Email confirmation information for an Ossoff rally in Atlanta detailed that "a matching government-issued ID will be verified against the RSVP list by name to enter." Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who is running against Ossoff for a Senate seat in 2026, blasted what he called a double standard.

There's no hypocrisy and double standards quite like Democrat hypocrisy and double standards!

They know that secure elections and mass deportation are an existential threat to their Party.



No other explanation makes sense. https://t.co/YNRI2F7vIu — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 8, 2026

Exactly.

*****

