Jessica Tarlov Helps Prove CBS News' ICE Arrests Spin Provided the Desired Narrative for the Left

If you've been paying attention to the Democrats and media claims and reports about ICE arrests and deportations you've no doubt noticed that another shifting of the goalposts is in progress.

The people ICE is arresting and deporting are in the U.S. illegally, which is a crime. But Dems and much of the media would like everybody to overlook that so the spin previously turned to "most haven't committed any other crimes." That has now become "violent offenses," which does not encompass a lot of things.

Less than 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in President Trump's first year back in the White House had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained… pic.twitter.com/Q8JfTxvwkU — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2026

Even taken at face value, the Democrats (with media help of course) would have been just fine with more than 50,000 illegals with violent criminal pasts being allowed to still roam the streets of the U.S.

One more time: Focus on the "violent crimes" part:

A @camiloreports EXCLUSIVE: Less than 14% of those arrested by ICE in Trump's 1st year back in office had violent criminal records, document shows https://t.co/QvZKDWRKAS — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 9, 2026

The reason stories like these are churned out quickly became clear and the story served its purpose:

Worse than expected and I didn’t expect much. https://t.co/1Yyp3gwVJV — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 9, 2026

We didn't expect much either, and by "much" we mean the media and libs churning out misleading propaganda.

I expected you to fall for propaganda on behalf of illegal immigrants. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 9, 2026

It was written by people like her in mind.

Well you wouldn’t. Soliciting a minor and distribution of child pornography are both considered nonviolent. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) February 9, 2026

Maybe Tarlov and other lefties wouldn't mind it if a few of these "non-violent" people were sent to live at their homes.

So you don't think some of these crimes are bad? I don't know would you let these people in your house? If not why should we allow them to stay in our country when they commit these crimes? https://t.co/iAJ20i6LDl — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) February 9, 2026

Lefties who said anybody who trespassed at the Capitol on J6 should go to prison for a decade are now fighting on behalf of keeping illegals who might have participated in "non-violent" activities like distributing child porn, burglary and DUI in the country.

Not sure if you didn’t know this, Jessica, but ALL illegal aliens are subject to deportation. Hope this helps! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 9, 2026

Remember the Dems' "no one is above the law" lecturing? Neither do they.

