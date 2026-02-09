Jessica Tarlov Helps Prove CBS News' ICE Arrests Spin Provided the Desired Narrative for the Left

So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...
Doug P. | 3:23 PM on February 09, 2026
If you've been paying attention to the Democrats and media claims and reports about ICE arrests and deportations you've no doubt noticed that another shifting of the goalposts is in progress. 

The people ICE is arresting and deporting are in the U.S. illegally, which is a crime. But Dems and much of the media would like everybody to overlook that so the spin previously turned to "most haven't committed any other crimes." That has now become "violent offenses," which does not encompass a lot of things. 

CBS News published their contribution to the Dem cause earlier today: 

Even taken at face value, the Democrats (with media help of course) would have been just fine with more than 50,000 illegals with violent criminal pasts being allowed to still roam the streets of the U.S.

One more time: Focus on the "violent crimes" part: 

The reason stories like these are churned out quickly became clear and the story served its purpose: 

We didn't expect much either, and by "much" we mean the media and libs churning out misleading propaganda. 

It was written by people like her in mind. 

Maybe Tarlov and other lefties wouldn't mind it if a few of these "non-violent" people were sent to live at their homes. 

Lefties who said anybody who trespassed at the Capitol on J6 should go to prison for a decade are now fighting on behalf of keeping illegals who might have participated in "non-violent" activities like distributing child porn, burglary and DUI in the country. 

Remember the Dems' "no one is above the law" lecturing? Neither do they. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

