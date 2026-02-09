WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows...
DHS's Tricia McLaughlin Sinks Another Media Attempt to Push the 'Non-Violent' Angle on Criminal Illegals

Doug P. | 12:40 PM on February 09, 2026
Meme

The usual suspects in the legacy media are doing their best to help the Democrats sell their preferred narrative about illegal aliens in the U.S. 

CBS News is again pushing the "most of them aren't really even criminals" (if you don't count the "entered the U.S. illegally" laws they broke), but now we're getting an additional "they've never engaged in violent crime" spin: 

First of all, just taken at face value, CBS basically saying "more than 50,000 of illegals arrested in the first year of Trump's second term had charges or convictions for violent crimes" isn't the criticism of the Trump administration they think it is. Secondly, all of those "immigrants" ICE arrested are in the U.S. illegally, which is a crime.

Then there's the "non-violent crime" game CBS is playing. 

DHS's Tricia McLaughlin spelled out the kinds of things that fall under the umbrella of "non-violent crimes": 

The Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to move the goalposts. We've gone from "they're not criminals" to "most haven't been convicted of violent offenses" in a short amount of time. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

