Laid Off Reporter Who Led a Protest Outside the WaPo Building Had a Fitting Job Title

Earlier this week, approximately one-third of the staff at the Washington Post was laid off, and that included 13 -- yes, 13 -- climate change reporters:

WaPo was paying 13 people to write occasional fear slop about melting glaciers, now they're outraged an actual businessman no longer wants to fund their self-indulgent hobbies https://t.co/mGYpaEcQW4 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 5, 2026

Who will try and scare us now while helping forward Democrat spending agendas!?

After the layoffs, there was a rally/protest outside the headquarters during which those affected by the job cuts registered their displeasure:

Fired Post reporters rally outside the newspapers offices. pic.twitter.com/OdboQi2jpf — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) February 5, 2026

Fortunately the leader of this particular protest was ready for the moment:

"Marissa J. Lang led the rally. She started with The Post in 2018 as its lead protest reporter."



HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAhttps://t.co/xUa7gWhsbd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 6, 2026

This worked out well:

Hundreds of demonstrators, made up of journalists, union members, and supporters, blocked the front entrance of the Washington Post headquarters in downtown D.C. on Thursday, chanting, "Save The Post." Marissa J. Lang led the rally. She started with The Post in 2018 as its lead protest reporter. Most recently, she was an enterprise reporter focusing on high-impact stories for the D.C. region. "I am exceptionally proud of the stories that I did. They were accountability stories about what happens to homeless people when they're evicted from their encampments."

Was there an entire protest reporter department? Did they at least share an office with the climate change journos to cut down on the carbon footprint?

She was the lead protest reporter. Which implies there was more than one protest reporter.



Gee, why are they losing $100 million a year? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 6, 2026

It's almost as though this was a necessary amputation of a gangrenous limb. https://t.co/FkumvATpuE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 7, 2026

We might not have even heard the most ridiculous parts yet. Stay tuned.

