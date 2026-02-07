Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump...
WATCH: Jews and Allies Drag Tone-Deaf Superbowl Advertisement Against Anti-Semitism

Laid Off Reporter Who Led a Protest Outside the WaPo Building Had a Fitting Job Title

Doug P. | 12:50 PM on February 07, 2026
Earlier this week, approximately one-third of the staff at the Washington Post was laid off, and that included 13 -- yes, 13 -- climate change reporters:

Who will try and scare us now while helping forward Democrat spending agendas!? 

After the layoffs, there was a rally/protest outside the headquarters during which those affected by the job cuts registered their displeasure: 

Fortunately the leader of this particular protest was ready for the moment:

This worked out well: 

Hundreds of demonstrators, made up of journalists, union members, and supporters, blocked the front entrance of the Washington Post headquarters in downtown D.C. on Thursday, chanting, "Save The Post." 

Marissa J. Lang led the rally. She started with The Post in 2018 as its lead protest reporter. Most recently, she was an enterprise reporter focusing on high-impact stories for the D.C. region. "I am exceptionally proud of the stories that I did. They were accountability stories about what happens to homeless people when they're evicted from their encampments."

Was there an entire protest reporter department? Did they at least share an office with the climate change journos to cut down on the carbon footprint?

We might not have even heard the most ridiculous parts yet. Stay tuned. 

