Jamie Raskin Starts Panicking During Hysterical SAVE Act Meltdown

Another Video of the Opening Ceremony Officially Sinks Dems' 'JD Vance Got Massively Booed' Narrative

Doug P. | 11:44 AM on February 07, 2026
Screenshotted meme

As we told you last night, the Democrats decided to go for the gold in disingenuousness (again) after a CBC broadcast of the opening ceremony at the Olympics gave TDS lefties a talking point boost because of what one of the hosts said. 

Naturally you won't find a bogus narrative making the rounds on the Left without the Newsom Press Office account being all over it:

Newsom responded to naturally the Kamala Harris HQ account had to weigh in as well:

They must be mistaking that what happened to Harris in every swing state on election day. 

We ran across another video that certainly doesn't contain any "relentless booing":

Another day, another bogus narrative coming from the Left. 

Not that it matters, because the Left will keep saying it anyway even though their version of "reality" doesn't match up with the real world. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

