Another Video of the Opening Ceremony Officially Sinks Dems' 'JD Vance Got Massively Booed' Narrative

As we told you last night, the Democrats decided to go for the gold in disingenuousness (again) after a CBC broadcast of the opening ceremony at the Olympics gave TDS lefties a talking point boost because of what one of the hosts said.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, JD Vance was just booed relentlessly at the Olympics. Wow. The Trump-Vance admin is humiliating us on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/06ryMvehDH — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2026

Naturally you won't find a bogus narrative making the rounds on the Left without the Newsom Press Office account being all over it:

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have RUINED America's reputation on the global stage.



We are now BOOED and LAUGHED at by the world!



Total disgrace. https://t.co/TQxio764yW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026

Newsom responded to naturally the Kamala Harris HQ account had to weigh in as well:

They must be mistaking that what happened to Harris in every swing state on election day.

Did you guys really add fake audio to the broadcast?pic.twitter.com/0rIHBHxw3a — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) February 6, 2026

We ran across another video that certainly doesn't contain any "relentless booing":

EXCLUSIVE— here is video of @JDVance @VP getting introduced at the Olympics and I’m not hearing any boos in this at all. Seems like establishment media might be concocting another fake news narrative here. Watch for yourself and decide for yourself. pic.twitter.com/emjJ9UcdUL — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) February 7, 2026

Another day, another bogus narrative coming from the Left.

I hear it get louder, I don't specifically hear booing tho. The media acted like the whole crowd erupted into one big boo. — Kris (@ravenyze) February 7, 2026

I listened twice, purposely trying to hear them, and did not hear any. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) February 7, 2026

Not that it matters, because the Left will keep saying it anyway even though their version of "reality" doesn't match up with the real world.

