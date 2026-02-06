'Very Revealing'! One Short Word in AOC's WaPo Layoffs Take Gives Away How Dems View the Media

Mass layoffs at the Washington Post has caused a mass hysteria among the Democrats. It's almost as if the Dems can sense some of their most loyal propagandists are going away never to return:

Executive editor Matt Murray announced the layoffs during a Zoom call with employees on Wednesday. The Post will restructure its local news department and editing staff, close its books department and shrink the number of journalists it stations overseas, he told staffers. Barry Svrluga, a sports columnist at the Post, said on social media that the media outlet will also close its sports department in its "current form," citing comments by Murray during Wednesday's call. In a letter to the newsroom shared with CBS News, Murray wrote that the restructuring plans are intended to "place The Washington Post on a stronger footing" and better position the paper in a "rapidly changing era of new technologies and evolving user habits."

Among the troubled Democrats is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

One word in AOC's post gave away the Dem/media game:

When Jeff Bezos bought WaPo, he immediately took control of the opinions section. Now, he's laying off hundreds of journalists, including those covering Amazon.



This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the result of billionaires with vested political agendas taking over our media. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 4, 2026

Ah yes, there it is...

“Our media.” Exactly. That right there is why this newspaper is sinking to the bottom of the ocean. It’s not a real newspaper. It’s a press bureau for the progressive Left. https://t.co/7YsHGkv8Oq — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 5, 2026

After all, the Post had journos who received Pulitzers for pushing the Dems' "Russia collusion" hoax, and that was just the tip of the fake news iceberg.

Democrats and their ‘journalism’ unions want publicly-funded media so bad. https://t.co/iMQIpSQ1kH pic.twitter.com/NSkyx2ZzDF — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 5, 2026

It was nice of AOC to admit that so many media outlets are just branch offices of the DNC.

A very revealing “our” here. https://t.co/2hYxojh2GJ — Gerard Baker (@gerardtbaker) February 5, 2026

The Dems are almost as unhappy as they were when Elon Musk bought Twitter and took away another one of their propaganda platforms.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats (AOC just made it clear the Left knows that too).

