People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by a Suspect Police Shot

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on February 06, 2026
Meme screenshot

Paying attention to how the media reports about guns over time can make for an interesting venture (especially if they're trying to pass themselves off as experts), but thanks to this story from KTLA we've run across something we can't recall having heard before:

Did you catch that?

Dana Loesch was among those who couldn't help but notice: 

That description was used in the headline, and in the story:

Overhead footage also captured several chalk-circled evidence markers in the roadway near a patrol SUV, along with what appeared to be a long, rifle-style gun lying on the pavement close to fencing. In addition, multiple patrol vehicles were seen surrounding the museum complex, with yellow tape blocking off sidewalks and entrances.

That's a new one!

And more often than not the media works hard to make law enforcement the bad guys. 

We can't help but wonder if this rifle-style gun comes with one of those chainsaw bayonet attachments. 

It's a total mystery, right? 

*****

