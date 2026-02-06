People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by a Suspect Police Shot

Paying attention to how the media reports about guns over time can make for an interesting venture (especially if they're trying to pass themselves off as experts), but thanks to this story from KTLA we've run across something we can't recall having heard before:

An armed suspect was shot and killed by police Thursday morning in a parking lot near the California Science Center in Exposition Park, footage from the scene shows. Full Story: https://t.co/VEBcvrywD1 pic.twitter.com/IdUQbJFM6P — KTLA (@KTLA) February 5, 2026

Did you catch that?

With a what? 🧐🤔 — Pam D (@soirchick) February 6, 2026

Dana Loesch was among those who couldn't help but notice:

That description was used in the headline, and in the story:

Overhead footage also captured several chalk-circled evidence markers in the roadway near a patrol SUV, along with what appeared to be a long, rifle-style gun lying on the pavement close to fencing. In addition, multiple patrol vehicles were seen surrounding the museum complex, with yellow tape blocking off sidewalks and entrances.

That's a new one!

Out: "assault rifle". In: "rifle-style gun". (Only in instances where they want to make LE the bad guys) — Pam D (@soirchick) February 6, 2026

And more often than not the media works hard to make law enforcement the bad guys.

A "Rifle Style Gun"?

Not a waffle-maker gun? Or, a hairdryer style gun? Maybe, a washing machine style gun? — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) February 6, 2026

We can't help but wonder if this rifle-style gun comes with one of those chainsaw bayonet attachments.

Rifle-style gun?

Are you for real? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 6, 2026

What exactly is a "rifle style gun" if it isn't a rifle? pic.twitter.com/IoRXQPmyyn — Crankier Hank (@SurelyNotHank) February 6, 2026

Reporters write stupid shit like "rifle style gun" and then wonder why reporters are being laid off in droves... https://t.co/TiZM4LgF0w — fri-G-id (@TCC_Grouchy) February 6, 2026

It's a total mystery, right?

