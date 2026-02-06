Here's Brian Stelter on WaPo's Woes vs. X's Potential Demise (One of These Things Is Not Like the Other)

This week the Washington Post laid off about one third of its staff. Meanwhile, Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been busy slamming Jeff Bezos. Is there any industry where the people working in it act as entitled as "journalists"?

We don't recall nearly as much concern when Hillary Clinton was promising to put coal country out of work if elected or when the Biden administration axed the Keystone pipeline.

1.17 million people were laid off in 2025 in the United States. The attention today to the Washington Post layoffs has generated more coverage than any one of those 1.17 million lost jobs. The press only ever truly covers itself these days. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 4, 2026

Some fired WaPo workers thought maybe having a rally might help:

Fired Post reporters rally outside the newspapers offices. pic.twitter.com/OdboQi2jpf — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) February 5, 2026

They could always go and start their own "news" organization. Why don't they ask some of the rich Dems who are whining about Bezos to fund a WaPo competitor and hire them? Hmm.

Brian Stelter shared some "striking words" from The Post Guild in response to the layoffs and it's dripping with the usual "journalism" self-importance:

Striking words from The Post Guild: "If Jeff Bezos is no longer willing to invest in the mission that has defined this paper for generations and serve the millions who depend on Post journalism, then The Post deserves a steward that will." pic.twitter.com/2EGWEQ0Tzy — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 6, 2026

It's worth remembering that some Post "journalists" were among reporters who received Pulitzers for pushing the Russia collusion hoax, so forgive us if we won't get upset if their previous "mission" is being interrupted.

As @WesternLensman found, when changes were happening with X, Stelter reported that it was just the free market doing its thing:

Funny. When it came to 𝕏 potentially dying, Brian just kinda shrugged his shoulders and said “that’s the free market deciding." https://t.co/ALIcuDZzFn pic.twitter.com/56desscpRs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2026

It looks to us that the free market is also deciding where the Post is headed.

The free market decided.



I just haven’t figured out why the free market hasn’t forced Brian out of a job yet.



I guess there’s still work to be done on our part. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 6, 2026

Brian’s never met a standard he couldn’t double. — Skeptology 101 (@Skeptologist) February 6, 2026

Delicious find. Oh, the hypocrisy. 🤣 — Alex Smith (@AlexSmith90014) February 6, 2026

