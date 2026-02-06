So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What...
Here's Brian Stelter on WaPo's Woes vs. X's Potential Demise (One of These Things Is Not Like the Other)

Doug P. | 12:11 PM on February 06, 2026
Meme screenshot

This week the Washington Post laid off about one third of its staff. Meanwhile, Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been busy slamming Jeff Bezos. Is there any industry where the people working in it act as entitled as "journalists"? 

We don't recall nearly as much concern when Hillary Clinton was promising to put coal country out of work if elected or when the Biden administration axed the Keystone pipeline. 

Some fired WaPo workers thought maybe having a rally might help: 

They could always go and start their own "news" organization. Why don't they ask some of the rich Dems who are whining about Bezos to fund a WaPo competitor and hire them? Hmm.

Brian Stelter shared some "striking words" from The Post Guild in response to the layoffs and it's dripping with the usual "journalism" self-importance: 

It's worth remembering that some Post "journalists" were among reporters who received Pulitzers for pushing the Russia collusion hoax, so forgive us if we won't get upset if their previous "mission" is being interrupted. 

So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What James Comer JUST Dropped
Sam J.
As @WesternLensman found, when changes were happening with X, Stelter reported that it was just the free market doing its thing:

It looks to us that the free market is also deciding where the Post is headed. 

