Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap

Doug P. | 3:25 PM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is among the Democrats who are calling the SAVE Act and the Voter ID requirements it contains "Jim Crow 2.0," because pretending minorities are too dumb or are in some way blocked from being able to obtain photo ID is basically all they have at this point:

What else is a relic of the Jim Crow era? The filibuster, according to Democrats including Barack Obama and Joe Biden:

Now, Chuck Schumer might try and block the SAVE Act in the Senate via the -- you guessed it -- filibuster!

Guy Benson talked about the narrative trap the Dems have thrown themselves into:

All we know is that the Democrats never apply anything they accuse Republicans of doing to themselves when THEY are the ones doing it. 

Those cards are tattered and torn, because the Dems use the same ones over and over again.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Lyin' Chuck!). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

