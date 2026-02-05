Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is among the Democrats who are calling the SAVE Act and the Voter ID requirements it contains "Jim Crow 2.0," because pretending minorities are too dumb or are in some way blocked from being able to obtain photo ID is basically all they have at this point:

Question: "71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. So why do you not?"



Schumer: "It’s Jim Crow 2.0. This is vicious and nasty. you will not get a single Democratic vote in the Senate."



Translation: 71% of our own voters must not understand why voter ID would destroy… pic.twitter.com/CYomO8MNKe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026

What else is a relic of the Jim Crow era? The filibuster, according to Democrats including Barack Obama and Joe Biden:

President Biden says he agrees with former President Barack Obama that the filibuster is "a relic of the Jim Crow era" https://t.co/2Ja2XJtnHj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 25, 2021

Now, Chuck Schumer might try and block the SAVE Act in the Senate via the -- you guessed it -- filibuster!

Guy Benson talked about the narrative trap the Dems have thrown themselves into:

Dems: Voter ID is Jim Crow!



Also Dems: The filibuster is a Jim Crow relic!



*Also* Dems: We must filibuster voter ID! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/i4YBvmyFr3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2026

All we know is that the Democrats never apply anything they accuse Republicans of doing to themselves when THEY are the ones doing it.

They are running out of cards to play. — Idaho Aquaponics (@AquaponicsIdaho) February 5, 2026

Those cards are tattered and torn, because the Dems use the same ones over and over again.

