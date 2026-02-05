DHS Shreds NYT for Waiting Until Paragraph 36 to Mention This in Sob Story About a 'California Couple'

We've stumbled across another one of those "the narrative the media's trying to set vs. what the real story is" reports, and this one comes from the New York Times.

The takeaway the Times is going for in a story about a "California couple" that is self-deporting is clear:

The story of a couple who left their children, grandchildren, their trucking business, their old dog and their church to return to Mexico on their own terms -- not those of masked agents who would throw them in detention.https://t.co/IGHVhEmi7C — Christina Jewett (@By_CJewett) February 5, 2026

“He said he would go after criminals, and we don’t consider ourselves criminals,” Maria Elena said of the president, adding, “We consider ourselves working people. It turns out, for him, we’re all criminals.”https://t.co/6PxxcXCLie — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) February 5, 2026

If it seems like there might be more to the story, it's because there is.

The Department of Homeland Security noted that you had to read well into the Times' story in order to run across this not-so-tiny detail:

It’s not until paragraph 36 that the @nytimes decides it’s finally time to mention they’ve been committing criminal identity fraud for years. pic.twitter.com/8VB0kRLLdX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 5, 2026

It's often said that MSM stories should be read from the bottom to the top if you want to get some of the most relevant information first, and this is no different:

For years, the couple said, Enrique had been using another person’s identity — a common but illegal way for undocumented immigrants to get the paperwork they need to work in the country. They said that not long after arriving in the United States, a friend had helped Enrique use the identity of a Honduran who had work authorization. Last year, the Trump administration moved to end that type of work authorization, making it harder for Enrique to keep using that identity.

In other words, this administration has made it harder to commit identify fraud and the Times is trying to help make Trump come across as the bad guy.

Imagine trying to legitimize the heinous crime of stealing someone’s personal identity. People suffer horribly from this crime, and the illegals committing this need to be shipped out ASAP! https://t.co/mZsAjSEZyp — Sam Adolphsen (@SamAdolphsen) February 5, 2026

The Times says it's "common" which says more about the previous administration and the hack media than anything else.

This is why the MSM’s reputation is in the toilet. https://t.co/CZOZLCHvUH — CrimePays (@Crimepaysthebil) February 5, 2026

And the media just keep reaching back up and pulling the "flush" lever.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats and the criminal illegals they're trying to keep in the country.

