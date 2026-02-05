Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying...
DHS Shreds NYT for Waiting Until Paragraph 36 to Mention This in Sob Story About a 'California Couple'

Doug P. | 2:11 PM on February 05, 2026
Journalism meme

We've stumbled across another one of those "the narrative the media's trying to set vs. what the real story is" reports, and this one comes from the New York Times. 

The takeaway the Times is going for in a story about a "California couple" that is self-deporting is clear: 

If it seems like there might be more to the story, it's because there is.

The Department of Homeland Security noted that you had to read well into the Times' story in order to run across this not-so-tiny detail: 

It's often said that MSM stories should be read from the bottom to the top if you want to get some of the most relevant information first, and this is no different: 

For years, the couple said, Enrique had been using another person’s identity — a common but illegal way for undocumented immigrants to get the paperwork they need to work in the country. They said that not long after arriving in the United States, a friend had helped Enrique use the identity of a Honduran who had work authorization. Last year, the Trump administration moved to end that type of work authorization, making it harder for Enrique to keep using that identity.

In other words, this administration has made it harder to commit identify fraud and the Times is trying to help make Trump come across as the bad guy. 

The Times says it's "common" which says more about the previous administration and the hack media than anything else. 

And the media just keep reaching back up and pulling the "flush" lever.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats and the criminal illegals they're trying to keep in the country. 

