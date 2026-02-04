Joy Behar Roasted Over Idiotic and Insulting Comparison for Don Lemon Joining Mob in a MN Church

There's no stupid quite like the stupid you might see on ABC's The View on a daily basis, and the issue of Don Lemon's arrest after joining a mob that disrupted a church service.

When it comes to the people on The View's team, Joy Behar is the Babe Ruth of hitting the idiotic take ball out of the park, and she did it again this week with her comparison of what Lemon did to another event in history.

Joy Behar equates Don Lemon going into that St. Paul church to Eisenhower bringing in journalists to witness concentration camps:



JOY BEHAR: So, i mean, all I can say is its in the Constitution, the right to protest; and he wasn't even there protesting. He was there as a… pic.twitter.com/ZMKoLS2980 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 3, 2026

Here's what Behar said, via Newsbusters:

JOY BEHAR: So, i mean, all I can say is its in the Constitution, the right to protest; and he wasn't even there protesting. He was there as a journalist. SUNNY HOSTIN: Correct. BEHAR: And I think they want to use him as some kind of an example to intimidate other journalists. But, you know, I was reading something the other day about World War II, when the Americans liberated Dachau, during World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower said take pictures of these concentration camps because years will go by and people will not believe this happened. So, this administration does not really like somebody like Don Lemon who has a camera, who a position like we do in a way to speak to the people and tell them what really is going on. So, you know, God bless Dwight D. Eisenhower and Don Lemon.

"God bless Dwight D. Eisenhower and Don Lemon."

Frankly that whole thing is quite insulting as well.

the hottest take yet is that Cities Church in St. Paul is basically another Dachau https://t.co/zcgYwNRHX8 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 4, 2026

It's come to this.

If the right to protest exists inside a church, which it does not, then it exists in the View studios and people should protest there daily. — Gregg Peppel🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪 (@GreggPeppel) February 3, 2026

Just imagine the hyperventilating if Nick Shirley barged into The View to perform some journalism while they were on the air.

The level of stupidity is astounding. — Frank Gregory (@FrankGrego1134) February 4, 2026





Can everyone in the church sue Behar for slander, libel and stupidity? — Root (@1960Root) February 3, 2026

If only.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running insane cover for the Democrats (looking at you, Joy).

