'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family...
The REAL Reason It Feels Like America Is About To COLLAPSE
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Man Who Charged Cops With Knife, Consoles Him
Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals Minnesota Is Spending Over 1,300 Percent More on Autism...
VIP
The Backdrop to Gavin Newsom's High Speed Rail 'Critical Step' Celebration Speaks Laughabl...
‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut...
NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After...
Mark Kelly Whips up ICE Hatred on 'Morning Joe'
Joy Behar Roasted Over Idiotic and Insulting Comparison for Don Lemon Joining Mob...
BREAKING: Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Sentenced
Ben Stiller Is Grateful for CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Commitment to the Truth (Cue...
Dr. Marty Makary Exposes What They Hid About American Medicine
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens...
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comme...

Brit Hume Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Hillary Clinton's Latest Attempt to Shame ICE

Doug P. | 5:17 PM on February 04, 2026
Twitchy

Hillary Clinton always has the replies to her X posts turned off for many reasons, and all of them are because she wants to make it more difficult for anybody to call out her shameless BS. 

Advertisement

Like many other Democrats, avoiding large parts of stories about ICE in order to create more talking points for the Democrats is part of Clinton's shtick, and this one is no different: 

Because she's Hillary Clinton, there was of course a lot more to the story.

Brit Hume added context that one of the most dishonest Democrats in the last several decades (or ever) didn't want anybody to know: 

Clinton didn't seem to deem that important information for SOME reason. 

Recommended

'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family of Alex Pretti, Fails
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Family separation" can happen to anybody if a parent has been accused of committing a crime. 

It's also quite maddening when an abortion superfan who is lionized by Planned Parenthood projects about "cruelty to children." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family of Alex Pretti, Fails
Brett T.
‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut Up’ Scott Bessent
Warren Squire
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Man Who Charged Cops With Knife, Consoles Him
Brett T.
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments
Aaron Walker
Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals Minnesota Is Spending Over 1,300 Percent More on Autism Care Than Planned
Brett T.
NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After Massive WaPo Layoffs
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family of Alex Pretti, Fails Brett T.
Advertisement