Brit Hume Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Hillary Clinton's Latest Attempt to Shame ICE

Hillary Clinton always has the replies to her X posts turned off for many reasons, and all of them are because she wants to make it more difficult for anybody to call out her shameless BS.

Like many other Democrats, avoiding large parts of stories about ICE in order to create more talking points for the Democrats is part of Clinton's shtick, and this one is no different:

Thanks to the efforts of @JoaquinCastrotx and other advocates, the boy in the blue bunny hat—five-year-old Liam Ramos—is home from ICE detention.



But hundreds of kids remain in facilities that are no place for children.



Release them all.https://t.co/BTjMemU17o pic.twitter.com/ZJm4jSUzNR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 4, 2026

Because she's Hillary Clinton, there was of course a lot more to the story.

Brit Hume added context that one of the most dishonest Democrats in the last several decades (or ever) didn't want anybody to know:

His father abandoned him, his mother refused to take him. ICE took him in and took care of him and Ms. Clinton thinks ICE is cruel. https://t.co/MWp2Hleukc — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 4, 2026

Clinton didn't seem to deem that important information for SOME reason.

What ICE did was no different than what Police Officer’s do in pulling over a drunk driver with a child in the car. They arrest the person driving and take the child into CPS, no difference! — Charlene (@ChareneAnn) February 4, 2026

"Family separation" can happen to anybody if a parent has been accused of committing a crime.

You have a habit of siding with folks named Castro. Remember when you and Bill handed over this 5-year-old to Fidel Castro? https://t.co/awdH74pe7w pic.twitter.com/ICdnPU2S9c — Randy Clark (@RandyClarkBBTX) February 4, 2026

Her husband sent a 6 year old boy back to Cuba. https://t.co/sS72mMaDNi — Mike (@w4usnret) February 4, 2026

It's also quite maddening when an abortion superfan who is lionized by Planned Parenthood projects about "cruelty to children."

*****

